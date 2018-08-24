Mark Schlereth knows from experience, Travis Frederick needs patience

FRISCO, Texas – Former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth has advice for Travis Frederick as the Dallas Cowboys’ Pro Bowl center deals with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Mark Schlereth couldn't figure out what was wrong when his play started to slip in 1993 and he started feeling a numbing in his legs and arms. He learned how difficult recovery can be from Guillain-Barré. USA TODAY Sports

“I would say, 'Hey, man, take your time, and make sure that you’re right because that’s the most important thing: to be right,'” Schlereth said. “'Don’t rush it. Listen to your body because ultimately we’re talking about your career and longevity and your overall health. Not just this year.'”

Schlereth knows better than anybody what Guillain-Barré, an auto-immune disease that affects the nervous system, can do to somebody.

In 1993, he was a 27-year-old guard with the Washington Redskins, coming off a Super Bowl season. In 1991, he played in his first Pro Bowl. In 1992, he was an alternate but did not play because of a knee surgery.

“I came into camp not feeling myself [in '93], feeling a little lethargic, a little weak,” said Schlereth, who talked about his battle on his Stinkin Truth podcast.

Frederick dealt with what he thought were stinger issues with weakness and tingling in his arms. When the symptoms did not subside, he sought more opinions and testing when it was determined he was dealing with Guillain-Barré.

“I was fighting through it because that’s what you do, but there were a bunch of times where I’m blocking a guy and I’m feeling pretty good about where I’m at and then all of a sudden the guy is by me,” Schlereth said. “And I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ I felt like I’d forgotten how to play football. Like I suck. That’s kind of what I was going through: I suck, and I don’t know what’s happening.”

Frederick was beaten in one-on-one drills more than he had been in the past. He was on the ground more, too.

"You could tell something was bothering him," coach Jason Garrett said. "You could tell something was not quite right."

The Cowboys believe they diagnosed Frederick’s condition early. He said in a statement that the treatments he received made him feel better almost immediately. Schlereth started eight of the nine games he played in the regular season.

On a Wednesday practice leading into a game against the New York Giants, Schlereth said he felt numbness in his toes.

“I just assumed that my tape was too tight or something, and I woke up the next morning and then my whole foot was going numb,” Schlereth said. “And so now I was like, there’s something wrong. So after practice, I saw the doctors and they’re like, ‘We’re going to keep monitoring this,’ and Friday it was throughout my whole left foot and was in the right toes and my right foot. By Saturday it was in my hands and my fingers. And by Sunday, kickoff, we’re playing the Giants in the Meadowlands and both of my feet, from ankles down, were completely numb and both of my hands were completely numb.

"And I’m just this stupid that I ended up playing that game and I literally played one series and got seven plays. I thought I broke my leg because you had no feeling in my feet. I was falling down. I pulled myself out and said, ‘This is it. There is something dramatically wrong with me.’”

He checked into an Arlington, Virginia, hospital, where it took eight days for him to be diagnosed with Guillain-Barré.

“It was almost a relief when I found out, like, ‘Oh, s---, there is a reason that I suck. My signal is being interrupted. No wonder I’m falling down all the time.’”

The numbness spread up his legs to his knees and to his arms up to his elbows. One night, his face started to swell. His eyes swelled shut. He had difficulty breathing.

“Then for three months just kind of hung there and then it started to slowly dissipate,” Schlereth said. “But I bet it came on within a couple of days. Very slow. And every week or two I’d get another inch of my arm would get feeling in it.”

Even as he felt better, everyday tasks were difficult. There were times he would have to sleep for two hours after just making his kids’ school lunches.

The next April, he started to work out again. His weight had dropped from 295 pounds to 235. By the time training camp started the next summer, he was about 270 pounds. He did not feel right, but he felt better.

Best of NFL Nation • How Dalton TD pass became $450K miracle

• Buffalo recalls New Year's miracle

• Stafford: Best QB never to win playoff game

• No retirement tour for 'ageless' Gore

• Clinton-Dix excited again to come to work

• Steelers duo the very best of 'ends'

“It wasn’t until probably November of the ’94 season that I started to feel my strength come back [all the way] and I started feeling my reactions and my quickness started to get back to kind of normal,” he said. “It was a solid 17, 18 months of recovery.”

Frederick is out of the hospital but still has treatments to take. Garrett said he wasn’t sure whether Frederick would be at the game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. The relief Schlereth felt when he learned of the diagnosis in 1993 is the same relief the Cowboys and Frederick feel now.

But Schlereth still offers up caution.

“Even if your symptoms subside, it doesn’t mean internally your nervous system is working at full capacity. That’s the issue,” Schlereth said. “Your signal is being interrupted. [On the field,] you’re protecting big time, I mean, it’s the quarterback for crying out loud. My biggest issue was I’m knee-deep really blocking somebody and all of a sudden I’m not. There’s nothing worse than giving up hits and things like that when you know you’re better than that. So you may regain your strength, but what if you’re still having that signal interrupted? You’re not going to be effective.”

“Everybody should know it’s serious and it affects every person differently.”