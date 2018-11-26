New Triplets? Maybe not, but Zeke, Dak and Amari off to promising start

FRISCO, Texas -- After the Dallas Cowboys' Oct. 21 loss to the Washington Redskins, Jerry and Stephen Jones, along with vice president of player personnel Will McClay, stood in the back of the trainers’ room inside FedEx Field, speaking quietly.

The subject was Amari Cooper.

“At about that time, we were sitting on [trading a second-round pick for Cooper],” said Stephen Jones, “and we were just getting at peace in our mind, ‘Did we want to give up a one for him?’”

The next day, Cooper was a Cowboy after the Joneses decided to give up a 2019 first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders.

“We wouldn’t make a big play for (just) any receiver,” Stephen Jones said. “This wasn’t about just this year. He’s 24 years old. That’s what it was about at the end of the day. That’s really what made the difference.”

Cooper doesn’t turn 25 until June.

The addition of Amari Cooper has given the Cowboys plenty of reasons to celebrate. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

In the Thanksgiving Day rematch against the Redskins, Cooper caught eight passes for 180 yards and had touchdowns of 40 and 90 yards in the 31-23 win.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 121 yards on 26 carries and had a 16-yard touchdown run. He doesn’t turn 24 until July. Dak Prescott threw the two touchdown passes to Cooper and completed 22-of-31 passes for 289 yards. He doesn’t turn 26 until a week after Elliott.

The last time the Cowboys had their quarterback, running back and wide receiver with a chance to grow together like this was in 1992 when Troy Aikman was 26, Emmitt Smith was 23 and Michael Irvin was 26, playing their first full season together.

The Triplets were at the core of teams that won three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Cooper said. “Obviously we’ll have to wait and see, but Dak is a great player. Zeke is a great player. So who knows?”

Time will tell this story, but the first four games Prescott, Elliott and Cooper have played together have been promising. The Cowboys are 3-1 since the trade. They have scored more than 20 points in their last three games, which might not be much of an achievement to most teams but the Cowboys had not accomplished that since the first half of last season.

Elliott has three straight 100-yard rushing games and leads the NFL in rushing. Prescott has completed 70.7 percent of his passes in the three-game winning streak and has not been intercepted in three straight games, his longest streak since the middle of last season.

“When you see them make plays, you look at their talent level and you look at how we depend on them for their contribution, then it’s really I’m optimistic about the future when I see Amari, I see Zeke, I see Dak,” Jerry Jones said. “I see that offensive line, a relatively young offensive line. So I feel real good about this from the standpoint of them together.”

But not even Jones would go as far as calling them the new Triplets.

“Oh, I wouldn’t do that,” the owner said. “Those are three Hall of Famers.”

And who knows how long they will actually get to play together. Cooper is set to make nearly $14 million next season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

“We knew we were going to give up some, quote unquote, cap-friendly type situation when you draft a player No. 1,” Stephen Jones said. “We gave up three-and-a-half years of that with Amari, but we know we’re ultimately going to have to pay up and that’s what we wanted to do. We just felt like we weren’t going to get a player like him in the draft.”

The Cowboys can look at extensions for Elliott and Prescott as soon as the offseason as well.

Elliott is signed for two more years, but will the Cowboys make a long-term commitment on a second contract to a running back, even one as productive and meaningful as him? Perhaps they learned their lesson in not committing to DeMarco Murray, which played a massive part in selecting Elliott with the fourth overall pick in 2016.

Even though the Joneses have said on multiple occasions they will extend Prescott, there is something of a conundrum brewing on what that contract will look like. Prescott will not put up big passing numbers but he is 28-15 as the Cowboys starter. The Cowboys can maintain patience if they choose.

At 6-5, the Cowboys are hardly looking like the team of Aikman, Smith and Irvin at the moment, but the three-game win streak has them in the playoff chase. To Prescott, the focus is only on Thursday and the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m super excited just knowing the future that we have ahead of us,” Prescott said. “Being young guys, there’s a lot that we can learn each and every day with wins and losses and we can continue to grow. It’s important that we do that week in and week out, but it’s about next week right now.”