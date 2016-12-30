Ezekiel Elliott runs through rookie wall, focuses on Cowboys' team goals

FRISCO, Texas -- Talk to Ezekiel Elliott for just a little while and it's obvious the Dallas Cowboys running back is not your typical rookie.

It's obvious when he talks about being the kind of player who wants to make big plays in big games, and when he talks about being the kind of dude who never turns off his quest for greatness.

Breaking the rookie rushing record is likely out of reach for Ezekiel Elliott, but the Cowboys' bigger goals remain very much in play. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

It's why Elliott puts as much into his receiving as he does his blocking, yelling for assistant coach Gary Brown to reward him with a double plus on his weekly grade for getting a pancake block.

So none of us should be surprised that Elliott not only scoffs at the notion of an alleged rookie wall, but that he's playing his best football with the playoffs just around the corner.

I feel good actually,” Elliott said. “In college, I was playing 80 plays a week. So I think you look at it, I only play about 40, 50 plays a week max.

“I’m not really playing that many plays in the pros, but I think my body is adjusting well. I think that I’m doing fine, I’m doing great.”

Elliott, who’s averaged 48 snaps a game, leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,631) and carries (322). He’s been on the field for more than 50 snaps just five times this season, but only twice in the past eight games.

If coach Jason Garrett and playcaller Scott Linehan wanted Elliott to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rookie rushing record, he would've seen more than 12 carries Monday night in the Cowboys' 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions.

The coaching staff and Elliott have bigger goals. They want the glory that accompanies winning a Super Bowl, not any individual record

“Obviously, it’s something he wanted to do. It’s the competitor in him,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “He wants to go out there and break as many records as he can, but he knows the importance of getting rest and getting ready for this postseason.”

So Elliott will probably have to satisfy himself with having the second-best rookie season in NFL history.

He needs 178 yards to surpass Dickerson's 1,808-yard campaign of 1983, but only 44 yards to pass former Heisman Trophy-winner George Rogers, who had 1,674 yards for the New Orleans Saints in 1981.

“I’ve just learned through experience, you don’t focus on [records], “ Elliott said. “You focus on going out there and winning ballgames, and good things happen.”

Elliott has shown no sign of slowing down in the season's second half. His 12 carries against the Lions ended a streak of six consecutive games with at least 20 carries.

He gained 80 yards against the Lions, his lowest yardage total since Week 2, when he had 83 yards in a victory over the Washington Redskins.

He led the league with 48 runs of 10 yards or more, and 12 of those occurred in the fourth quarter. He also led the NFL with 14 runs of 20 yards or more, six coming in the fourth quarter.

"The identity of the offense is just being physical out there and wearing guys down," Elliott said. "Our game plan has been the same every week: We come out and we try to run the ball and try to wear them down, so in the third and fourth quarter they don't want to be out there."

Elliott is disappointed he probably won’t be on the field for the fourth quarter Sunday at Philadelphia, but that's OK, because it has everything to do with playing in the Super Bowl and nothing to do with a rookie wall.