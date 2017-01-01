Cowboys end season with loss, but Tony Romo TD pass a highlight

Mark Sanchez's pass attempt in the second quarter is deflected and intercepted by Jordan Hicks to give the Eagles the ball back. A few minutes later, Sanchez throws another pass attempt, only to have it picked off by Hicks again. (0:54)

Sanchez picked off by Hicks twice in second quarter (0:54)

PHILADELPHIA -- If Tony Romo does not play another snap for the Dallas Cowboys or any other team, he can always look back fondly on his 3-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams.

Seeing his first action of the season, Romo completed three of four passes for 30 yards, ending his only drive of the season with the 248th touchdown pass of his career.

What does it mean? Likely not much.

If you’re expecting a quarterback debate entering the playoffs, then you have not been paying attention to coach Jason Garrett’s words throughout the season. The Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team.

The Cowboys ended the regular season with a 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to finish 13-3, but the story of the Cowboys’ season will be written over the next few weeks.

Sunday was about getting home healthy and getting Romo some snaps.

Cowboys QB Tony Romo made his first appearance in a regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015. AP Photo/Michael Perez

If something happens to Prescott in the playoffs -- or maybe he even struggles wildly -- then the Cowboys were at least able to give Romo six snaps of work to shake off the rust since his last regular-season appearance -- Thanksgiving 2015.

Romo’s return from a compression fracture in his back that he suffered on Aug. 25 made a meaningless Week 17 game at least somewhat meaningful for six plays. He came in after two series for Prescott and took a deep shot to Williams on his first pass. The ball was long but Romo hung in the pocket and showed he still can sling it.

On third-and-12 two plays later, Romo found Williams on a crossing route for 15 yards.

After a 24-yard run by Darren McFadden -- last year’s leading rusher and the other forgotten man on offense -- Romo hit the veteran running back on a checkdown for 11 yards.

Looking for his 51st career touchdown pass to Dez Bryant, Romo went long again, but Bryant was interfered with by Nolan Carroll at the Philadelphia 3.

Williams caught his 14th career touchdown pass from Romo a play later, delaying his release off the line and catching the ball at the back pylon for the score.

Romo nonchalantly shot his index finger in the air to celebrate and jogged to the sideline with a 10-3 lead. Ho-hum.

One of the first players to meet him was Prescott.

What happened the rest of the way really didn’t matter.

Mark Sanchez did not help his case for being the backup quarterback next season by completing more passes to Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks than to Cowboys teammates in the first half. The defense was without linebacker Sean Lee (a healthy scratch) and defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford, DeMarcus Lawrence and Cedric Thornton (inactive), but the unit did an adequate job considering the amount of backups seeing meaningful snaps.

The next time we see the Cowboys will be in the divisional round of the playoffs. Who knows the next time we see Romo. If all goes to plan, Romo will be a spectator again in the playoffs but he at least showed he still has something left.