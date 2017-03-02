Cowboys talking extensions for Scott Linehan, Rod Marinelli

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Dallas Cowboys are in discussions with coordinators Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli regarding contract extensions, according to multiple sources.

After the Cowboys’ 12-4 finish in 2014, the Cowboys signed Linehan and Marinelli to three-year extensions worth $2.1 million and $2 million, respectively.

Linehan joined the Cowboys in 2014 and has directed a top-10 offense in two of the last three seasons. In 2014, DeMarco Murray ran for a franchise-record 1,845 yards to lead the NFL, while in 2016 Ezekiel Elliott set a team rookie record with 1,631 rushing yards to lead the league.

Linehan’s job in 2016 was made more impressive by the way he managed rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who entered training camp as No. 3 on the depth chart behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. Moore was hurt in the first week of camp and Romo suffered a compression fracture in his back in the preseason, forcing Prescott to start.

Prescott helped the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular-season record and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 23 touchdown passes and 3,667 yards. He was intercepted just four times and set a team record for a quarterback with six rushing touchdowns.

Marinelli joined the Cowboys as the defensive line coach in 2013 but was moved to the coordinator’s role in 2014. With only one All-Pro selection in linebacker Sean Lee, the Cowboys finished this past season with the NFL’s top-ranked run defense and were fifth in points allowed at 19.1 per game.

Marinelli was able to mix and match a pass rush that did not have a defensive lineman enter the season with double-digit sack totals for his career. Benson Mayowa, a restricted free-agent signing, led the Cowboys with six sacks, followed by third-round pick Maliek Collins with five.

Marinelli did not have three projected key pieces in linebacker Rolando McClain, Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence at the start of the 2016 season because of suspension. After his four-game suspension ended, Lawrence recorded just one sack. Gregory played in two games and recorded a sack before he was suspended indefinitely in January. McClain did not play all season.