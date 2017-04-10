Dak Prescott will have to continue to thrive in shadow of Tony Romo

FRISCO, Texas – Playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys is not easy. As Jason Garrett likes to say, there is a lot that comes with the dinner.

It’s what happens when you are constantly upheld to the Super Bowl and Hall of Fame standards of Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman. If you don’t deliver a championship, you will never be loved forever, although there were times in both careers where fans wanted somebody other than Staubach and Aikman to be their starting quarterbacks.

Tony Romo is out of that shadow now that he will be working for CBS Sports. Over the last week many have attempted to place Romo’s career in some category. He’s not Staubach or Aikman. To some he’s not Don Meredith or Danny White. To others he is every bit the equal if not better than Meredith and White.

Dak Prescott handled his rookie season with aplomb despite relegating Tony Romo to the bench. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

It is an endless debate that can be tiring because if you judge everything off a championship resume, then Mark Rypien or Brad Johnson or Trent Dilfer or Jeff Hostetler would be better quarterbacks than Romo, Meredith or White.

And they are not.

Dak Prescott entered this ring last year, but he did not have to deal with the heavy expectations of a Cowboys quarterback because the expectations of a fourth-round pick were understandably low.

Romo dealt with the same in 2006 when he took over in the seventh game of the season, helped the Cowboys make the playoffs and saw the season slip through his fingers in the wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Coming out of that game, however, there was excitement over what Romo would bring to the Cowboys. There was such a long separation between Aikman’s retirement and the Cowboys’ return to relevancy after going through so many quarterbacks in between, that Romo had some benefit of the doubt.

The excitement mostly remained as his time as the Cowboys’ quarterback wore on, but it took one season for the Staubach and Aikman shadows to hang over every pass he made. He was stupendous in 2007, with 36 touchdown passes and 4,211 yards, but the Cowboys could not deliver in the playoffs, even with homefield advantage. Cabo became the catchphrase from that season, not the 13-3 record.

Prescott enters 2017 with the burden of expectations based on his incredible 2016 season: 23 touchdown passes, four interceptions and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award. There will be some who want to see Prescott as more of a finished product rather than a quarterback still learning his craft as he starts his second year.

They will want him to do what Staubach did. They will want him to do what Aikman did. They will want him at the very least to do what Romo did.

The Romo shadow will loom large over Prescott and not just because Romo could call a couple of Cowboys games this season.

There were whispers of What Would Tony Do after the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. They wouldn’t have trailed 21-3 in the first half if Romo was the quarterback that January day, according to some Cowboys fans. Romo would have known not to spike the ball on their final drive, which gave Aaron Rodgers too much time to deliver a last-second drive of his own. Romo would have done to the Green Bay defense what Matt Ryan did to it the following week in the NFC Championship Game.

Prescott handled everything as a rookie incredibly well on and off the field. He had perfect timing in what he did and what he said.

Prescott does not have the same benefit of the doubt Romo had in 2006 and into 2007. There are no Randall Cunninghams, Quincy Carters, Anthony Wrights, Ryan Leafs, Clint Stoerners, Chad Hutchinsons, Vinny Testaverdes, Drew Hensons or Drew Bledsoes in between Romo and Prescott.

Prescott was able to thrive in Romo’s shadow last year, even as Romo stood on the sidelines in shoulder pads, healthy and ready to go.

He will have to show he can continue to thrive in that shadow even with Romo in the television booth.