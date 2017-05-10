Tony Romo's offseason still about improving, but now it's a different task

FRISCO, Texas -- On Monday afternoon, about 70 miles southwest from The Star, as Tony Romo teed off in a U.S. Open qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club, his former teammates were taking part in their second week of Phase 2 of the Dallas Cowboys' offseason program.

From 2003-16, Romo only missed a workout if he was recovering from a back or collarbone surgery. While he could still play golf or basketball or soccer in his offseasons with the Cowboys, he developed a routine that he could follow each spring almost down to the minute.

Last month, Romo decided to walk away from football after the Cowboys released him. Instead of pursuing an opportunity with the Houston Texans, Romo opted to join CBS as its lead football analyst.

Tony Romo is preparing for his first season as a TV analyst for NFL games. AP Photo/Bill Haber

“Honestly, on the way in I almost went right to The Star but I decided to go to the U.S. Open qualifier instead,” Romo said in an ESPN interview after he shot a 75 and missed out on advancing to the sectional qualifier. “I think my internal clock's at this point each day I've been waking up and getting ready for A) the broadcasting part of it and B) doing my back exercises and working out and doing those things and it's allowed me to really turn back the hands of time. I feel good, and that allows me to play more and practice more at this. Obviously that would have benefited over in football, but I made the choice to move on and I feel great about that.”

There will be pangs for the sport that he dedicated his life to over the next few months, even if he doesn’t regret the move. He said he will miss the competition that the NFL delivers and the teammates that he drew close to over the years.

He used golf or basketball or soccer to fuel his desire to compete away from football. He felt he could find correlations between situations on a golf course or basketball court or indoor soccer field and relate them to football.

He now has more time to do any and all of it. As he lofted a 6-iron 225 yards toward the 600-yard, par-5 14th hole on Monday, he yelled at the ball to go in. It didn’t -- they never do in golf -- but it ended up 3 feet short, and he knocked in the eagle putt.

The Romo-friendly gallery cheered. He pumped his fist and walked to the next tee with a bounce in his step. Ultimately, he did not make it to the sectional qualifier for the U.S. Open, but he filled those competitive juices.

“Competition in itself, I enjoy,” Romo said, “and for me just improving and looking at something to get better at.”

Romo will walk into one of the most high-profile broadcasting jobs at CBS, taking over for Phil Simms. He is already “practicing,” but he did not want to get into the how, when or where. He will have around three months to get used to his new job.

To Romo, the practicing he does on the range helps him on the golf course just by sheer repetition. He believes that the repetitions in broadcasting will help him before the red light comes on for real this summer when he works his first preseason game. He will conclude his first season with CBS calling Super Bowl LII with Jim Nantz.

“[Getting better], that’s going to be the same thing for me in broadcasting,” Romo said. “I think I understand that I’m coming in without an experience in that world and it’s exciting. It’s a little nerve-wracking. It’s all these things in one and that’s why you love to do things, because you’re coming into the unknown and it’s something I have to get better at. And I like a challenge.

“I also know that I’ll probably stink for a while, but hopefully I’ll continue to improve at that and then hopefully I’ll get better.”