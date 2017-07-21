Ezekiel Elliott's off-field issues may save Alfred Morris, for now

The Dallas Cowboys open training camp on July 24 at River Ridge Residence Inn complex in Oxnard, California. Here’s a 53-man roster projection:

QUARTERBACK (2): Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore.

There is a chance the Cowboys keep three quarterbacks, but with Ezekiel Elliott’s uncertain status it’s better to go with an extra running back. Prescott entered camp a year ago as the No. 3 quarterback, but there is no doubting his status now. Moore has the blessing of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, but the Cowboys signed Zac Dysert late in the offseason program. Keeping a third quarterback makes sense, given Moore missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

RUNNING BACK (5): Ezekiel Elliott, Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris, Keith Smith, Rod Smith.

Morris might be saved by Elliott’s off-field issues. Even if it's for a short amount of time, the Cowboys would like to have Morris, a three-time 1,000-yard rusher, behind McFadden. If Elliott does not receive punishment, then Morris goes back on the bubble. With Rod Smith’s ability to play special teams, tailback and fullback, he has more versatility than Morris. With McFadden on a one-year deal, it’s possible the Cowboys will look for a young tailback to groom for the future.

WIDE RECEIVER (5): Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Brice Butler, Ryan Switzer.

The Cowboys’ top three receivers are set, but Butler could work his way into the picture more if he can carry a strong offseason over into training camp. Switzer impressed early, but his primary role will be as a punt returner. It’s possible the Cowboys keep a sixth receiver, which could open a spot for Andy Jones or Noah Brown.

TIGHT END (4): Jason Witten, James Hanna, Geoff Swaim, Rico Gathers.

Hanna and Swaim are expected to be ready for training camp after recovery from surgeries limited their work in the spring. Gathers' physical skills have Cowboys owner Jerry Jones excited about his future, but Gathers needs to show in the preseason games that he can handle the complete role of a tight end.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8): Tyron Smith, Jonathan Cooper, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, La'el Collins, Chaz Green, Emmett Cleary, Joe Looney.

The Cowboys open camp with competitions at left guard and right tackle, with Collins, Cooper, Green and Looney trying to fill two spots. Collins and Cooper enter as the favorites at tackle and guard as the unit looks to continue its standing as one of the best lines in football.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9): DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Maliek Collins, Taco Charlton, Cedric Thornton, Benson Mayowa, Damontre Moore, Stephen Paea, Charles Tapper.

David Irving is missing from this group because of a four-game suspension to start the season. He was the best defensive lineman at the end of last season, so missing a quarter of the season is a blow. The Cowboys believe they will be best served with a rotation of pass-rushers, rather than a few high-quality rushers. They need Lawrence and Crawford to reach their full potential and first-round pick Charlton to make plays early.

LINEBACKER (7): Sean Lee, Anthony Hitchens, Damien Wilson, Jaylon Smith, Kyle Wilber, Justin Durant, John Lotulelei.

Wilson’s status on the Week 1 roster is up in the air after he was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That would open up another spot in training camp for a defensive player. Going with seven linebackers in a 4-3 scheme is a little heavy. But with Wilson’s situation, Smith’s uncertainty as he recovers from a major knee injury and special teams needs, seven makes sense with the final spot going to Lotulelei over Mark Nzeocha, who enters camp coming off knee surgery.

CORNERBACK (5): Orlando Scandrick, Nolan Carroll, Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis.

Carroll’s status on the roster is uncertain, as well, because of an offseason arrest on a DWI charge. If Carroll is suspended, then rookie Marquez White gets the call. Who starts will be an interesting question. Scandrick is moving much better this summer than he did a year ago, after missing the 2015 season with a knee injury. Brown had a productive rookie season, and the Cowboys believe he can be a difference-maker.

SAFETY (5): Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Xavier Woods, Robert Blanton, Kavon Frazier.

Heath moves into the starting lineup after Barry Church's departure in free agency. Heath has made plays in small doses, but he will be counted on for more. Jones, who is developing into a leader in the secondary, has the ability to make more plays. Blanton might be No. 53 on the roster at the moment, but he received some first-team work in the spring.

SPECIALISTS (3): Dan Bailey, Chris Jones, L.P. Ladouceur.

This group is entering its fifth full season together. Bailey is one of the best in the league. Jones has become a field-position weapon. Ladouceur has not had a bad snap in his career.