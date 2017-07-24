Jerry Jones ready for first-round showing from Jaylon Smith

OXNARD, Calif. -- When it comes to Jaylon Smith, Jerry Jones just can’t help himself.

The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager's praise has raised the hype surrounding Smith -- who did not play as a rookie last season because of a serious knee injury -- as he prepares for the first training camp practice of his career.

Jones said Smith was at the top of the Cowboys’ draft board a year ago before the linebacker suffered the injury. The Cowboys took him in the second round knowing he would likely need a redshirt season, but Jones said a second-rounder last year is like a first-rounder this year (using the trade-value chart as a reference).

“The caveat is what we all wonder: Can he play like he had the career playing at that particular time?" Jones said. “So that’s what we’re here to see. To me, he’s just like looking at a No. 1 draft pick out here coming out on the field for the first time. We all know his circumstances and what he needs to overcome. It looks really good, all testing, all feeling, really looks as good as I could have hoped that it would look at the time. We’ll see.”

The nerve in Smith’s left leg has continued to regenerate, and a recent EMG showed improved conduction to the point where there the Cowboys are hopeful for a full recovery. Smith is wearing a custom-made brace on his left foot as he continues to work his way back.

Smith will be limited early in training camp, working every other day just as he did in the organized team activities and minicamp. He has not worn pads since the injury. The Cowboys don’t want to put too much on him too soon.

While Jones has grandiose thoughts for Smith, coach Jason Garrett wants the player to be focused on the smaller picture.

“The biggest thing for us is we’re going to take it day by day. He’s made great progress because of his approach, it’s a laser-like focus on what he needs to do each day and the strides he’s made, it’s been fantastic,” Garrett said. “One of the reasons we as an organization took a risk on Jaylon is because of the kind of young man he is. He had a very serious injury, but we bet on him because of the kind of guy he is. And he hasn’t disappointed. He’s been so much better than any of our expectations could have imagined, about how to handle this, his demeanor, his work ethic, all of that. Rather than saying, ‘He’s going to come back here. He’s going to do this then.’ All that stuff is arbitrary. Keep doing what you’re doing each and every day, get better and better and better. He’s going to come out to practice [Monday], we’ll see how he does. We anticipate him doing well, if it follows with what he did in the spring. We’ll make our decisions going forward.”

In the middle of an answer about Dak Prescott replacing Tony Romo, Jones swerved back to Smith.

“If Jaylon could have the year, the whole training camp, that Zeke Elliott had last year, would we be happy? Of course we know how limited Zeke was in training camp last year,” Jones said. “So much for that and how impactful that might be.”

Elliott missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury and played in only one preseason game before leading the NFL in rushing.

Of course, he wasn’t coming off a career-threatening injury like Smith.