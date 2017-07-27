Dak Prescott opens camp with typical accuracy

OXNARD, California -- One of Dak Prescott's best traits is his accuracy.

During the first padded practice of Dallas Cowboys training camp, Prescott showed he hasn't lost his touch.

In team and 7-on-7 drills, Prescott completed 11 of 15 passes and had one drop.

His best throw of the day might have been in the "compete" period when he perfectly led WR Terrance Williams down the field on a go route. He overshot Williams in the play-action period, but he might have been sacked by LB Kyle Wilber in a real game before the throw.

Prescott didn't have Jason Witten or Dez Bryant, who were given the day off, but he and Williams had a good chemistry, hooking up four times.