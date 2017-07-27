Dak Prescott opens camp with typical accuracy

OXNARD, California -- One of Dak Prescott's best traits is his accuracy.
During the first padded practice of Dallas Cowboys training camp, Prescott showed he hasn't lost his touch.
In team and 7-on-7 drills, Prescott completed 11 of 15 passes and had one drop.
His best throw of the day might have been in the "compete" period when he perfectly led WR Terrance Williams down the field on a go route. He overshot Williams in the play-action period, but he might have been sacked by LB Kyle Wilber in a real game before the throw.
Prescott didn't have Jason Witten or Dez Bryant, who were given the day off, but he and Williams had a good chemistry, hooking up four times.
Prescott worked the zone read to perfection in the final run period of practice, following TE Rico Gathers, who was pulling to the left. With the defense over-pursuing on RB Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott had a ton of space.
Speaking of Elliott, twice he showed some frustration, flipping the ball to the ground once after he was corralled by Wilber and another time on a run up the middle of the field. Elliott caught three passes from Prescott in 7-on-7 work.
In the final team period, Williams showed some frustration when he dropped an easy pass from Prescott with nothing but open space in front of him. The ball bounced back into Williams' hands and he flung the ball to the other practice field while on the run.
DT Maliek Collins was unable to finish practice because of a hip flexor strain. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team was just being cautious. With Collins out, Stephen Paea moved into the starting lineup. DE Charles Tapper was suffering cramps in his first practice and was not able to finish.
RB Rod Smith needed to take a break during one-on-one drills against linebackers. Whatever he had for lunch ended up on the sidelines. He was able to finish practice.
Undrafted rookie DT Lewis Neal showed up a couple of times but quickly learned how good RG Zack Martin is. Neal tried to get under Martin on a pass-rush move, but he could not move the All-Pro and spun his feet in the ground before Martin pushed him aside.
K Dan Bailey made six field goal attempts from 34, 34, 36, 39, 42 and 45 yards. The 42-yarder was pulled slightly but still made it through. P Chris Jones had hang times ranging from 4.13 seconds to 4.86 seconds.
With rookie RB Jahad Thomas slowed by a hamstring strain, Smith and Alfred Morris were working the final session of the "blue period," reserved for the younger players. The Cowboys might make a move to look for a runner because of the extra work Smith and Morris received.