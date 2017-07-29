Sean Lee: Cowboys have to step up, on and off the field

OXNARD, California -- Every day at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys are supposed to tap the touchstone near the door leading to the practice field that effectively says playing for the team is a privilege, not a right.

All-Pro linebacker and defensive captain Sean Lee emphasized that point after Saturday’s walkthrough.

“At some point, guys have to understand that we’ve got to do things the right way on and off the field,” Lee said. “We have the most gracious, loyal owner in sports and he gives us an opportunity to work hard, change, but if you don’t do that, guys are going to be out of here. We’ve got to find a way to step up, do things right off the field because we have this opportunity.

"Every decision I make, I keep my teammates in mind. I keep this organization in mind. And I keep the fact that we have this unbelievable tradition and this opportunity to play. As leaders, we have to teach some of these guys a better way that they have this opportunity, and they have to respond.”

On Friday, the Cowboys officially learned that defensive end Damontre Moore will miss the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. The Cowboys were aware of the possibility of the penalty when they signed Moore in the offseason; he was arrested last season when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Moore has “made great strides” since joining the team, but “our eyes were wide open.”

The news of the suspension, however, only adds to the issues that have popped up over the last month, from the Lucky Whitehead flap, to David Irving not showing up on reporting date and Dez Bryant showing up late, as well as the July 4 arrest of Damien Wilson. There is also the possibility of Ezekiel Elliott being punished by the league.

Lee reiterated a point made by Jason Witten when the Cowboys arrived in California a week ago -- it’s on the leaders.

“We have to get across that we’re blessed to play. Every time we step on this field, we’re blessed to play,” Lee said. “I feel that way because I’ve been injured so much. When you’re out of the game, it’s a terrible feeling, and when you have this opportunity, you have to do everything possible to take advantage of it. We have to instill that in them. We can do a better job as leaders finding a way to do that.”