Cowboys' big names sit for Hall of Fame Game as Brice Butler, Rico Gathers make case

CANTON, Ohio -- The most memorable part of Hall of Fame weekend for the Dallas Cowboys begins Friday night when Jerry Jones receives his gold jacket and ends Saturday when he is inducted into the Hall.

The Cowboys' 20-18 win against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday will not be remembered for much other than the being first game of a season the Cowboys hope ends at Super Bowl XLII.

But there were a few things worth seeing, good and bad.

QB depth chart: With Dak Prescott sitting, Kellen Moore got the start and directed the Cowboys on two scoring drives in four tries in his first action since the 2015 season finale. Moore missed the 2016 season with an ankle injury, but he has been solid in camp. He finished with 182 yards on 12-of-17 passing with a touchdown and interception in the first half. He showed touch underneath but was also able to hook up with Brice Butler for a 46-yard gain. He might have gotten greedy on his interception but he was giving Noah Brown a chance to make a play in the end zone. There should be no qualms about Moore as the backup after what he showed against the Cardinals.

Kellen Moore looked good in the Cowboys' first preseason game and will be a solid backup for Dak Prescott. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

When it was starters vs. starters, the Cowboys looked …: Is "meh" a good enough description? Neither team played their true starters. Of the 22 projected regular-season starters for the Cowboys only five of them started -- Jeff Heath, Byron Jones, Damien Wilson, La'el Collins and Jonathan Cooper. The defense gave up two touchdowns on the first two drives. The offense scored on two of its first three possessions. None of it was really great. None of it was too alarming.

One reason to be concerned: You never want to get carried away over the first preseason game, especially the Hall of Fame Game, considering the Cowboys had only six padded practices, but what could be considered the first-team defense allowed too many big plays. The Cardinals had four pass plays of more than 20 yards on the first two drives that ended in touchdowns.

That guy could start: Terrance Williams appears to be locked in as the No. 2 receiver, but Butler needs to be considered for the spot after how he has performed in the spring and thus far into the summer. He had two catches for 78 yards Thursday, including the deep pass, but his second catch was even better, a diving 24-yarder to convert a third down. This is as sharp as Butler has looked since joining the Cowboys in a trade in 2015.

Rookie watch: Taco Charlton, the first-round pick, saw a few plays and wasn’t noticeable. Why the Cowboys did not use him more is somewhat mystifying. He needs the work and needs to build his confidence. Second-rounder Chidobe Awuzie nearly had an interception to close the first half but gave up a few completions.

Rico suave: Rico Gathers' biggest claim to fame so far in camp was getting kicked out of a practice after a fight. He made the right kind of news Thursday with a 26-yard touchdown grab. After limited playing time last summer in his first foray into basketball since junior high, Gathers started Thursday and was able to put up his first touchdown, using his big body to fend off an Arizona defender. He remains a project but there are pieces to work with.

Injury report: Second-year cornerback Anthony Brown suffered a hamstring strain on the second drive and did not return. Brown started but is considered the Cowboys’ third corner behind Orlando Scandrick and Nolan Carroll. The severity of the injury is not yet known but if he misses extended time then Awuzie will get a chance to win the nickel job.

Familiar face: Learning his new craft, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo went through a mock broadcast of Thursday’s game with his new partner at CBS, Jim Nantz. Romo has had a number of practice games, but this was his first live call. His debut with CBS comes Aug. 25 when the Seattle Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs. Nantz is in town calling the PGA Tour’s WGC Bridgestone Invitational.