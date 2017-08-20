Jaylon Smith makes significant debut in Cowboys' win; Dak Prescott solid

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It was only 12 preseason snaps, but for Jaylon Smith and the Dallas Cowboys the 24-19 win against the Indianapolis Colts meant little in comparison to what it meant to see Smith on the field.

Because of a serious knee injury, Smith played for the first time since the Fiesta Bowl following his 2015 season as a junior at Notre Dame. He started at middle linebacker for the Cowboys and was credited with one tackle.

With Sean Lee out with a hamstring strain, Anthony Hitchens moved to weak-side linebacker, allowing Smith to start at middle linebacker. Smith did not come off the field, even when the Cowboys went to their nickel defense. He stopped tight end Jack Doyle short of the first down on the second series. He over-ran a couple of plays on the third series, but he was active.

He is hoping the narrative moves from his comeback to his play on the field.

"Do my job," he said. "Have a sense of urgency of getting lined up; going over my keys, and playing football."

Jaylon Smith was active in his first game action since the 2015 college football season. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

QB depth chart: Dak Prescott had his best practice of training camp on Wednesday when he completed all 18 of his passes in team and 7-on-7 drills. He was just as efficient in his opening action of the preseason Saturday. He finished two series of work, completing 7 of 8 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown pass of 32 yards to Dez Bryant. His only incompletion came on a batted down pass at the line of scrimmage before leaving after 17 plays.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Cowboys looked ...: Would outstanding be too strong? Yes, Darren McFadden fumbled on the second drive, but the Cowboys faced third down just once on the first two drives and Cole Beasley converted that. McFadden finished with 59 yards on nine carries. Jason Witten had two first-down catches. The defense had two three-and-outs and did not allow a first down in the first quarter. That has to give the Cowboys confidence going into their next preseason game against the Oakland Raiders when the starters could play into the third quarter.

One reason to be concerned: Kellen Moore did himself no favors with a sack-fumble that was returned by former Cowboy Lavar Edwards for a Colts touchdown. That came after an ineffective 8-of-17, 69-yard showing against the Los Angeles Rams. In six series of work, Moore completed 10 of 21 passes for 131 yards and directed the Cowboys to just one scoring drive. It didn't help that rookie Cooper Rush needed just six plays to deliver a touchdown pass on his first series.

That guy could start: Jonathan Cooper started at left guard, but it was his work at center in the second quarter that needs to draw some attention. While he may end up winning the left guard competition over Chaz Green and Byron Bell, his ability to play center could allow the Cowboys position flexibility when composing their 53-man roster. In the third quarter Cooper moved back to left guard.

Rookie watch: It is always a good sign for a rookie when they are included on the first-team special teams' units. Wide receiver Noah Brown, a sixth-round pick, worked on the first kickoff return and punt coverage teams. A third-quarter unnecessary roughness penalty on a punt return won't make the coaches happy but a 19-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter will. He should be penciled in to the final roster.

Ho-hum: Bryant spoke Thursday at how excited he was to play in the preseason. No, seriously. He caught Prescott's first pass and ended the first drive with a 32-yard touchdown on a stutter-go, back shoulder throw as Bryant was able to spin away from Vontae Davis and take a hit from a safety Darius Butler before getting to the end zone. In their last 10 games, counting preseason and playoffs, Prescott and Bryant have nine touchdowns. Just something to keep in mind.

Get after the run: Benson Mayowa led the Cowboys in sacks last year with six, but it was his work Saturday against the run that drew attention. He had a first-quarter tackle and a tackle-for-loss in the second quarter. A knee issue kept him out of the first two preseason games but he started Saturday and was noticeable. The Cowboys need him to get after the quarterback but he helped keep the Colts without a first down in the first quarter.

Take a licking: Running backs coach Gary Brown last played in the NFL in 1999 so it's been a while since he took a hit. Brown was rolled on the sideline by Colts receiver Kamar Aiken, who was shoved by safety Jeff Heath, and was slow to get up. He was examined by the Cowboys' medical staff and soon was joking with his runners, like McFadden and Ezekiel Elliott.