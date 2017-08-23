Low energy at Cowboys practice with loads of regulars missing

FRISCO, Texas -- The laundry list of those missing from Dallas Cowboys practice Wednesday was impressive:

Jason Witten, Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith, Orlando Scandrick, Cole Beasley, Darren McFadden, Jaylon Smith, Tyrone Crawford, Benson Mayowa, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Keith Smith and L.P. Ladouceur, all regulars on offense or defense, were among those missing, either as part of a planned day off or injury, from Wednesday’s practice.

Perhaps that was why the energy was a little low.

In tight red-zone and goal-line work, the offense saw the impact of not having Witten, Bryant, Smith and Beasley. On first down, perhaps Dak Prescott would have scrambled his way to the goal line but Sean Lee appeared to have the angle on him.

On second down, Sammy Seamster was in good position on a fade to Brice Butler, and on third down, Prescott was flushed to his left by Taco Charlton and could not find Ezekiel Elliott in the end zone. On their only goal-line snap, the front line did a good job not falling for a sprinting Elliott to the right and stopped Prescott short of the end zone.

Before the Cowboys went to their preparation work for Saturday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, Prescott completed five of seven passes in team and seven-on-seven drills, bringing his camp-long total to 193 of 271 in 17 padded practices.

Other observations:

-- Since Lee missed practice time in Oxnard with a hamstring strain, he was not part of the ‘vet day off’ for the first time in camp. He took part in some 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven drills.

-- DE Taco Charlton and OL Nate Theaker got into a little dust-up in pass-rush drills, with Charlton, the first-round pick, throwing a punch. The first one in for the offense to break it up was Travis Frederick. Charlton beat Theaker on the next snap.

-- Veteran linebacker Justin Durant is taking part in team drills for the first time in training camp. Since he signed close to the start of camp and didn’t have the benefit of the offseason program, the Cowboys have been deliberate in their approach with him to avoid injury. Durant was able to break up a Cooper Rush pass in seven-on-seven drills.

-- The backup quarterback saga: Kellen Moore's best throw was a far-field fade to Noah Brown, who made a leaping grab for a touchdown over a cornerback. Three plays later, Cooper Rush went in untouched for a rushing touchdown and then spun a fastball for a score to Brian Brown while rolling out to his right.

-- After sitting out of team drills Tuesday, NT Stephen Paea made his presence felt in the play-action period, blowing up two Elliott runs by being quick off the ball.

-- With Smith out, Chaz Green started at left tackle with Jonathan Cooper at left guard.

-- In compete drills, rookie TE Blake Jarwin did a nice job using his body to shield safety Jameill Showers from a Prescott pass for a completion. It might be difficult for the Cowboys to keep five tight ends on the active roster and practice squad, but Jarwin is earning an extra look.

-- The Cowboys announced a crowd of 8,261 for Wednesday’s practice, bringing the three-day total of practices in Frisco to 21,868. The Cowboys will practice at 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday.