Dak Prescott looks ready for the season, but defense shows cracks

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said last week he was ready for the regular-season opener against the New York Giants. He showed Saturday he wasn’t kidding.

Prescott completed 11 of 14 passes for 113 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten in the Cowboys' 24-20 win against the Oakland Raiders.

Prescott's numbers could have been better if not for two penalties on the offensive line that wiped out first-down completions to Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams. He connected six times for 74 yards to Witten, including a 28-yarder down the seam.

In two preseason games, Prescott ended up with 219 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-22 passing.

Since the starters don't play in the final preseason game, the next time he will be on the field will come against the Giants.

QB depth chart: The Cowboys are serious about making Cooper Rush their No. 2 to Prescott, even if he is an undrafted free agent. Rush threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes -- 7 yards to Ronnie Hillman and 44 yards to Lance Lenoir. In four preseason games, Rush has six touchdown passes and no interceptions. Perhaps most impressive was the ability to come back from a lost fumble that was returned 65 yards for a touchdown by the Raiders in the third quarter. In four preseason games, Rush has completed 38 of 51 passes for 398 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Cowboys looked ...: At times good and at times shaky. The good was the offense scoring on its first two drives. The shaky was a secondary that was beat for touchdowns of 17 yards and 48 yards. There appeared to be a miscommunication on Cordarrelle Patterson's touchdown, and Byron Jones took a poor angle on Amari Cooper's 48-yarder. The secondary was a big question entering the summer and remains one, especially if the Cowboys can't generate a consistent pass-rush.

One reason to be concerned: The linebacker position might take a huge hit if Anthony Hitchens' right knee injury is serious. He went out with 19 seconds left in the second quarter and did not return. Hitchens is the starting middle linebacker but can also play the weakside. While many have high expectations for Jaylon Smith, he would not start over Hitchens, who was credited with more than 100 tackles last season. Damien Wilson could face a suspension for an offseason arrest, and Smith is working back from a major knee injury. What looked to be a strength for the defense could now be a big-time question.

That guy can't start: The Cowboys have given Chaz Green every chance to earn the left guard spot this summer. He hasn't been able to stay healthy, which has been the story of his young career. He started off OK at left guard, but then allowed a sack. He moved to left tackle on the Cowboys' final series of the first half and suffered an ankle injury. As much as the Cowboys want Green to be the guy, they just can't rely on him to stay healthy. The left guard spot could be Jonathan Cooper's by default.

In and out: Ezekiel Elliott got 14 snaps in last year's preseason. This year he played 10. He ran six times for 18 yards and caught two passes for six yards on the first drive before his night ended. The Cowboys were not going to put him at risk of injury and wanted to give him a taste of action. It is possible it will be his only action until October because of a six-game suspension. He has an appeal hearing Tuesday in New York and will not take part in practice on Monday or Tuesday.

Good work: Sean Lee played 15 snaps in his work of the preseason, which is about what the weakside linebacker needed to get ready for the regular season. Lee was credited with three tackles but missed a tackle that led to a long DeAndre Washington run. If Hitchens is out, then Lee's value to the defense increases even more, if that is possible.

Rookie watch: Taco Charlton picked up his second sack in four preseason games when he dropped EJ Manuel for a loss in the third quarter. Since he wasn't blocked by the Raiders tackle, the best part of the play was his celebration. He appeared to make tacos for his teammates, who gladly consumed them.

Keep the hands close: La'el Collins had been making a smooth transition to right tackle this summer after playing left guard his first two seasons but had three penalties (two accepted) in the second quarter. The two illegal-use-of-hands penalties wiped out first-down catches by Beasley and Williams on back-to-back drives.