Cowboys to host telethon to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are doing what they can to help raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, including the Houston Texans, who are using the team’s practice facility at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Cowboys will host a telethon on Tuesday to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in south Texas on the local CBS affiliate from 5-8 p.m. ET. To make a donation during those hours, call (877) TEXAS11. Former players and cheerleaders will take part in the telethon with the money raised go to the Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief efforts.

Texans owner Bob McNair has pledged a $1 million donation to the United Way’s relief efforts, which the NFL Foundation will match. Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Anderson is the chairperson of the NFL Foundation.

“In addition to that, we know that there will be ongoing issues, but that [$1 million pledge] is for emergency relief only, and the NFL Foundation will assess those needs in the area of Houston as things progress throughout the year to find where programs in youth football areas have been hit most and address those by looking at their field conditions, equipment rooms that are flooded, things to that nature,” Anderson said, “so that we can be there when we have a chance to see really what has happened with the devastation.”

After last week’s preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the team had been in talks with the NFL and Texans about moving Thursday’s preseason game to AT&T Stadium. A final decision has not been made and most of the Texans, including coach Bill O’Brien deferred comment.

“There are much bigger things at hand, than a preseason game,” J.J. Watt said, but if it is played he hopes money will be raised for the relief efforts.

The Cowboys and Texans had conversations during the early parts of the Raiders’ game about the team needing to move its operation to Frisco, but Anderson said the need became more urgent as the weather changed. Texans coach Bill O’Brien said the Cowboys have been, “great neighbors.”

In addition to the indoor and outdoor practice facilities, the Texans have use of the weight room and dining facilities.

“We opened our doors for the Texans to come this way,” Anderson said, “and we’ll continue to have them open as long as they need them.”