Taking note of practice differences between the Cowboys and Texans

FRISCO, Texas -- With the Houston Texans practicing at The Star on Monday, it was interesting to note the differences in how they practice -- at least early -- compared to the Dallas Cowboys.

The only portion of the Texans' practice open to the media was stretching and individual drills. While it would be acceptable to believe the players' minds were elsewhere given what was going on back in Houston, there wasn't the same jump in the step compared to a Cowboys' practice.

Over the years new players come to the Cowboys and are surprised at the fast pace of everything, from the stretching period to the individual periods. Jason Garrett will end the stretching period by leading the players through five jumping jacks. It's kind of an old-school approach but it gets the players' attention.

During the individual periods, the pace was faster and there was more noise. And we're not talking about the music the Cowboys pump in during practice.

This isn't a slight on the Texans. It's just an observation.