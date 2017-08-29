Taking note of practice differences between the Cowboys and Texans

FRISCO, Texas -- With the Houston Texans practicing at The Star on Monday, it was interesting to note the differences in how they practice -- at least early -- compared to the Dallas Cowboys.
The only portion of the Texans' practice open to the media was stretching and individual drills. While it would be acceptable to believe the players' minds were elsewhere given what was going on back in Houston, there wasn't the same jump in the step compared to a Cowboys' practice.
Over the years new players come to the Cowboys and are surprised at the fast pace of everything, from the stretching period to the individual periods. Jason Garrett will end the stretching period by leading the players through five jumping jacks. It's kind of an old-school approach but it gets the players' attention.
During the individual periods, the pace was faster and there was more noise. And we're not talking about the music the Cowboys pump in during practice.
This isn't a slight on the Texans. It's just an observation.
Dak Prescott completed 15 of 18 passes in team and 7-on-7 drills to bring his camp total to 213-of-296.
Dez Bryant had an interesting start to practice. On his first one-on-one snap against Orlando Scandrick, he had what may have been his first drop of training camp. Bryant gave Prescott a thumbs up as he worked back to the huddle and he appeared to change his gloves. On his final one-on-one snap, he was slow to get up after getting tangled up with cornerback Anthony Brown. He had a brief conversation with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer but did not miss a snap. In fact, in 7-on-7 work he made a diving catch near the sideline on a Prescott deep ball.
With running back Ezekiel Elliott appealing his six-game suspension in New York, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith took the first-team snaps at tailback. McFadden took the majority.
Given that the Cowboys had two wide receivers wearing a yellow jersey with the No. 13, it is safe to say they spent a good portion of practice going over their work for the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. Of course, Beckham has an ankle injury and there is some question as to whether he will be available Sept. 10.
With Anthony Hitchens out, Jaylon Smith took the first-team snaps at middle linebacker. Justin Durant took the second team snaps in the base defense but worked with the top group in the dime package. As of now, they will split the work with Hitchens looking at an eight-week absence with a knee injury.
Rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie saw his first work in team drills in a couple of weeks because of a hamstring strain. Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) took some turns in practice, as did receiver Ryan Switzer (hamstring). The Cowboys hope all three will be able to play a little Thursday.
Defensive end Charles Tapper was back to practice after missing a week with a neck strain. He put an impressive spin move on offenesive tackle Byron Bell in pass-rush drills that left Bell flat-footed.
The Cowboys announced an attendance of 9,240. With practice starting later in the day they were able to get more kids since school was over. Their last open practice of camp is Tuesday.