Cowboys believe they will be on same page vs. Giants this season

FRISCO, Texas – As Dak Prescott looks back at the two losses to the New York Giants in 2016, he sees what the Dallas Cowboys didn’t do.

“I think we challenged ourselves more than anything,” Prescott said. “Not that they didn't do a good job. They are a good defense. They match up well against us. A lot of times we weren't on the same page and that came back to bite us.”

Despite Dak Prescott's successes in his rookie year, he was 0-2 against the Giants. EPA/Larry W. Smith

Last year’s season opener was Prescott’s first game as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. He completed 25 of 45 passes for 227 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Twice the Cowboys got inside the Giants’ 10 and had to settle for field goals. In the rematch, Prescott completed 17 of 37 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, but he also had the first – and only - multiple-interception game of his career when he was picked twice. The biggest failure in that game was the Cowboys’ work on third down. They converted on just 1 of 15.

The Giants have a strong defensive line with Olivier Vernon, Jason Pierre-Paul and Damon Harrison. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins helped limit Dez Bryant to just two catches in the two games last year. Safety Landon Collins was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo puts it all together with a package that is as varied as any in the league. He will show blitzes from the strong side and bring an extra rusher from the weak side. He will make it look like they are bringing everybody and drop nine into coverage. He will blitz in uncommon situations and play coverage in blitz situations.

“There is no question they believe in their scheme of defense, and disguise is a part of that, pressure is a part of that,” coach Jason Garrett said. “I don't know what the statistics will tell you they're so much different than everybody else, but they certainly do a good job of it. And it's one of the challenges you have going into this ballgame."

Prescott entered last year’s season opener as a surprise starter, though still confident. He enters this season opener as confident but with 16 regular-season starts under his belt.

“I feel like the time Sunday comes, last year to this year it’s the same,” Prescott said. “The coaches do a good job preparing me. Obviously, I'm a much better player, much more experienced. So that takes care of itself. But I'm going to be prepared for the game when Sunday hits.”