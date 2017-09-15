Cowboys do not fear going on the road

FRISCO, Texas -- Last October, Dak Prescott went into Lambeau Field and helped the Dallas Cowboys beat Aaron Rodgers. A month later, he beat Ben Roethlisberger at Heinz Field.

Those are two of the more difficult road venues, but Prescott thrived.

He had his first interception of his career in the win against the Packers, but he also had the first three-touchdown game. Against the Steelers, he had his first 300-yard game (319 to be exact) and had two touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Cowboys open their road schedule Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, another difficult place to play.

Prescott enjoys the challenge of the road.

"Just the mentality in me. It's us versus everyone. You go in there, you make big plays, there's not that much as a cheer as it is at home and I've just always liked playing on the road," Prescott said. "To me it's a mindset. It's a mentality. You go in there with a chip on your shoulder you're trying to take something from them."

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Cowboys are actually on a two-game road losing streak, having dropped their final two games away from home in 2016, but the starters were limited in the road finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ezekiel Elliott did not play at all.

In 2014, the Cowboys were perfect on the road (8-0). In their washout 4-12 finish in 2015, three of the Cowboys' wins came on the road.

"I just think you try as best you can to understand that it really doesn't matter where you play, who you play, what the circumstances are," coach Jason Garrett said. "Whether you're playing in the nighttime, whether you're playing during the day, Sunday, Monday, Thursday, you just go try to be your best. We really try to instill that in our team each and every day in everything that we do.

"The road is challenging and there are certain logistical things you have to be good at. You have to handle crowd noise and some of the other things that happen. I think in a lot of ways it allows you to focus and lock in on what you need to do and our team has responded well to these situations."

The challenge in Denver goes beyond the crowd noise and talent on the Broncos' roster. The thin air also plays a role.

Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said the defensive line rotation might be monitored a little more closely because of the altitude. Garrett said the Cowboys will see how Elliott handles what could be a big workload, but that it is no different than any other game.

The Cowboys will make no adjustments to their normal road schedule. They won't have more oxygen tanks on the sideline, either.

It's almost as if they have a out-of-sight, out-of-mind attitude toward the altitude.

"If we do, it's a focus on running hard in practice this week and hydration leading up to the ball game, but don't want to talk too much about the altitude," Garrett said.

Jason Witten said the team's success away from home, at least in 2014 and '16, was rather simple.

"I think our ability to, first off, just execute," he said. "I felt like in the past couple years just kind of eliminating all that. It's loud out there at practice. We work these situations all the time and you see it paying off. The communication's been good. Dak does a really good job at the line of scrimmage, getting us in the right look and communicating it well. I think that carries over ... On the road it's difficult but your ability to block it out and lock in and execute, I think that's something we've been able to have success here the past few years."