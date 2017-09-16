Which way will Cowboys turn if Ezekiel Elliott has to serve suspension?

With the NFL's appeal of the Ezekiel Elliott injunction to the 5th Circuit, ESPN's Dan Graziano looks at the possible next steps for both sides. (1:04)

FRISCO, Texas -- With the Ezekiel Elliott situation potentially coming to a head next week in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, what happens if the Dallas Cowboys' running back has to serve his suspension immediately?

Though many think it is unlikely that he will miss time this season, the Cowboys have to prepare for every possibility.

So would it be Alfred Morris? Darren McFadden? A combination of those two and Rod Smith?

If Zeke is suspended, who gets the call? DMC inactive last week is a concern + Morris outplayed him in preseason. #cowboysmail — ChrisJones✭ (@indieroller) September 15, 2017

Since becoming the Cowboys' playcaller in 2014, Scott Linehan has preferred to lean on one running back. He did it in 2014 by giving DeMarco Murray 392 carries. He did it in 2015 by giving McFadden 239 carries. He did it last year by giving Elliott 322 carries.

Recent history would suggest he would lean on one back for the six games Elliott would miss.

It was surprising to see McFadden inactive for the season opener against the New York Giants. All summer long the Cowboys prepared him to be the lead back if Elliott's suspension took effect at the start of the season.

Every time he practiced in Oxnard, California, or in Frisco, McFadden was the next backup in the rotation after Elliott. Morris spent most of the summer as the Cowboys' third tailback behind McFadden and Smith.

Jason Garrett said Morris earned the right to be active. He will be active Sunday against the Denver Broncos as Elliott's backup, which means McFadden will likely sit out of his second straight game.

Was there such a distinct difference between the runners in the preseason? If there was, the coaches did not show it with how they worked their runners in the games. McFadden got the first turn. Morris got the second.

McFadden can play more roles than Morris on game day, from a pass-catcher to special teams. Morris might be a better fit for the scheme and has the requisite patience required to see the hole develop before getting to where he needs to be. So does Smith, who earned rave reviews for his work over the summer.

When the Cowboys have been at their best with either Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, Murray or, now, Elliott, they have been mostly a one-back operation.

If Elliott loses out in the courts, it only stands to reason Morris will get the bulk of the work if he has been the backup with McFadden getting in where he can fit in.

Should it be that way? The Cowboys hope they don't have to find out, which would mean they have Elliott for the entire season.