Dak Prescott leads Cowboys to hard-fought win

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dak Prescott has had better games statistically since becoming the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback. He has thrown more touchdowns in a game. He has completed more passes and thrown for more yards.

Monday’s 28-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals might have been Prescott’s hardest game and it definitely can be considered his most satisfying.

With folks waiting to see how he and Ezekiel Elliott would respond to the worst defeat of their young careers, 42-17 last week against the Broncos, they answered the call, especially Prescott.

Dak Prescott gave the Cowboys a lift with his arm and his legs, including scoring their first touchdown on a 10-yard run. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He scored the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the game by somersaulting over two Arizona defenders on a 10-yard run in the second quarter after the Cowboys got off to a dreadful start offensively.

In the third quarter, he found Dez Bryant for a 15-yard touchdown after Bryant ran by and through a number of defenders while receiving a final push from center Travis Frederick at the goal line.

In the fourth quarter, Prescott made the most of a busted play with a 39-yard, off-balance throw to Brice Butler, who outjumped Justin Bethel in the end zone and more importantly completed the process of the catch all the way to the ground.

After the Cardinals cut the Cowboys’ lead to 21-17 with 6:35 to play, and with most everybody expecting the Cowboys on lean on Elliott, Prescott rolled right on a bootleg and found Butler again for a 53-yard gain. Elliott ended that drive with an 8-yard run for his first touchdown of the year.

None of this was easy Monday. None of it has been easy for the Cowboys offense through the first three games. The New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Cardinals have three of the league's better defenses. They have seen some premier cornerbacks in Janoris Jenkins, Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr., and Patrick Peterson.

They have seen the last two 3-4 defenses stack the line so much that Elliott has had to run against not only eight-man boxes but nine-man fronts.

But on Monday, Prescott made the plays with his legs and arms, finishing with 183 yards on 13-of-18 passing. He ran for 17 yards and bought time on a number of pass plays.

And Elliott was able to grind his way to 80 yards on 22 carries after being held to 8 yards on nine carries against the Broncos. Fifty of Elliott’s yards came on two carries.

The Cowboys don’t want to live with every yard being a fight as the season goes on, but hard wins are often the most satisfying.