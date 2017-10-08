Nine months later, Aaron Rodgers does it to Cowboys again

After Dak Prescott runs in the go-ahead TD with 1:13 left, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers dissect the Cowboys defense with Davante Adams catching a 12-yard game-winning TD with 11 seconds left. (0:21)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- If the Dallas Cowboys need any reminder of their magical 2016 season, there's this: In five weeks, they have three losses. They lost just three games all of last season.

Just as he did in January, in the divisional round of the playoffs, quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore the guts out of the Cowboys -- this time with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds to play to give the Green Bay Packers a 35-31 win.

After Dak Prescott's 11-yard touchdown run gave the Cowboys a 31-28 lead, Rodgers played a game of "Anything you can do, I can do better," moving Green Bay from its 25 with 1:13 remaining to the end zone by mixing in passes to Adams and Martellus Bennett, and using an 18-yard run on third-and-8 from the Dallas 30 after he escaped from Benson Mayowa and David Irving.

The Packers' Davante Adams, who wasn't sure he would play until Saturday, haunted the Cowboys with a score in the first half and then caught game-winning touchdown reception. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Instead of breaking the Cowboys' hearts with a third-and-20 completion along the sideline, he was able to find Adams in single coverage with rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Unfortunately for Lewis, Rodgers' pass was perfect, just over his helmet, and Adams, who was not sure he was going to play until Saturday because of a concussion, was able to get his feet in bounds.

For the second time in nine months, the Cowboys scored 31 points against the Packers ... and lost.

It ruined what could have been one of Prescott's best moments, directing a 17-play drive that covered 79 yards and lasted 8:43. His touchdown was out of the Mississippi State playbook, a zone-read keeper with Packers linebacker Ahmad Brooks crashing hard on Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott threw three touchdown passes on the Cowboys' first three drives, but a fourth-quarter interception went through Terrance Williams' hands and into those of Damarious Randall for a 21-yard pick-six. It was Prescott's fourth interception of the season.

Just as the Cowboys have lost as many games so far as they did all of last year, Prescott has as many interceptions as he did a year ago.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Cowboys will have two weeks to sit on this loss and wonder which direction their season will go before playing the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 22.

With back-to-back conference losses, the Cowboys did themselves no favors when it comes to tiebreakers later in the season.

The Cowboys have lost two straight games at AT&T Stadium and find themselves thanking their lucky stars the New York Giants have yet to win a game and in third place in the NFC East, two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most importantly, they find themselves understanding just how magical things were in 2016.