Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott give the Cowboys life in big win over Chiefs

Ezekiel Elliott runs for 93 yards and a score while Dak Prescott tosses a pair of touchdowns to Cole Beasley in Dallas' 28-17 win against Kansas City. (1:35)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- If there was life inside AT&T Stadium early in the third quarter on Sunday, it belonged to the thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans clad in bright red.

Tyreek Hill’s 57-yard touchdown catch on the final play of the first half, in which he went untouched despite the Dallas Cowboys having seven defenders lined up protecting the end zone, was like a rib-bending punch to the defense. And then on the first drive of the second half, the Chiefs drove 62 yards on nine plays before Travis Kelce’s 2-yard touchdown catch.

The Cowboys saw a 14-3 lead turn into a 17-14 deficit in a little more than six minutes of game action.

But then Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott decided enough was enough.

The end result was a 28-17 win that kept the Cowboys within sight of the Philadelphia Eagles and improved them to 5-3 at the midway point of the season.

The Cowboys’ first drive of the second half ended with Elliott scoring on a 2-yard run. They took 12 plays and 5 minutes, 37 seconds. Elliott carried seven times for 31 yards on the drive. Prescott completed just one pass on the drive, but he ran twice for 17 yards, including a key 4-yard gain on third-and-3 two plays before Elliott’s score.

The Cowboys retook the lead, 21-17, and retook the energy of the stadium.

David Irving, picked up off Kansas City’s practice squad in 2015, forced a Chiefs punt with a sack of Alex Smith, and then the Cowboys went on a 13-play, 87-yard drive that ended with Prescott throwing his second touchdown pass of the day to Cole Beasley.

Elliott gained 16 yards on five carries on the drive, none bigger than a 2-yard pickup on third-and-1 from the Kansas City 9 one play before Beasley’s touchdown catch. Prescott completed 6 of 7 passes for 60 yards on the drive. His lone incompletion was a drop, sort of, by Dez Bryant after a big hit from Ron Parker.

The Cowboys learned last year they can do magical things with Prescott and Elliott. They saw it again Sunday. Elliott left with 93 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. Prescott completed 21 of 33 passes for 249 yards and two scores.

They entered the week not sure if they would be together against the Chiefs because of Elliott’s suspension drama. It wasn’t until Friday that he gained a court’s decision to play, but the Cowboys weren’t shy about relying on him.

This week there promises to be more drama from a New York court room. They don’t know if they will have Elliott next week against Atlanta.

These Cowboys live week to week, if not day to day.

They will enjoy this win for a day or two at most, and then hope Elliott can continue to play.