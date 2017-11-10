Without Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys back to business as usual

After months of delays, the Cowboys will have to adjust to life without the suspended Ezekiel Elliott. Who needs to step up to keep the offense humming? (0:59)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett made no reference to Ezekiel Elliott's suspension when addressing his players at the team meeting Friday morning.

“Just going back to work. We have a number of guys on our team week in and week out who are available to us, and some guys aren’t available to us,” Garrett said. “We don’t go into long dissertations on everybody’s playing status each week, and the next guy up is a big philosophy for us and we believe in it, and I think our team understands it and they understand the importance of it. So the next guys will get their opportunity.”

The next guys are Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden.

Morris was an every-down back in his first four seasons with the Washington Redskins. He had three 1,000-yard seasons and two Pro Bowl appearances. This year he has 14 carries for 116 yards.

Smith has 10 carries for 69 yards on the season.

McFadden, who was fourth in the NFL in rushing in 2015 with the Cowboys, was inactive for the first eight games.

Considering their experience, waiting has been difficult for Morris and McFadden. They even miss the soreness on Monday mornings they had become accustomed to throughout their careers.

“It varies from game to game for me, but I do kind of miss that feeling. I don’t even know how it feels anymore to be sore after games,” Morris said. “Sometimes I’ll be tired but not really sore because I don’t take the hits like I used to.”

Said McFadden, “It’s fun to wake up feeling good, but at the same time it’s always a good soreness. That’s something you enjoy about the game, and [I'll] definitely be looking forward to it this Monday.”

All three running backs will get work. Getting into a rhythm can be difficult when the carries are split.

“I’ve always been one of those guys who, the more I do, the better I get,” Morris said. “But I feel like now I’m in a different position. Now I can get going sooner. It’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out as I’m able to get going sooner and then as the game goes, continue to get better. I’m kind of excited to see what that will look like.”

McFadden split time in college with Felix Jones and, to a degree, Peyton Hillis, while at Arkansas.

“You just have to go out there when you get the opportunity, just try to make something happen with it,” McFadden said. “As running backs, that’s something that we do any time we get the ball in our hands, just try to make something happen.”

Smith has the least experience and smallest resume, but the Cowboys’ coaches like what he can bring.

“We just trust our eyes. We see him go to work every day in practice and take advantages of the opportunities he gets there,” Garrett said. “Whenever he’s gotten opportunities in games, he shows up, and he’s very productive for us.”

All season the Cowboys have expressed faith in their backup running backs as the Elliott saga has gone along. Starting Sunday, they get their chance.

“I’ve done this before,” Morris said. “At the same time, we’ll see. Just go out there and play it however it falls. Whatever happens, happens. I’m not going to plan on saying anything. I just plan on going out there and being me.”