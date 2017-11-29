Dak Prescott-to-Dez Bryant connection needs to flourish soon

FRISCO, Texas -- If Dez Bryant does not have a 100-yard receiving game Thursday against the Washington Redskins, it will be the longest regular-season drought of his Dallas Cowboys career.

In the final three games of his rookie season in 2010 and all 15 games he played in 2011, Bryant did not record a 100-yard game. But that was before he was considered one of the NFL’s most dominant wide receivers. Back then he could make the outlandish catch that few in the NFL could make, but he lacked the game-to-game consistency.

At age 29, Bryant is supposed to be in the prime of his career, the third year of a $70 million deal he signed with the Cowboys after he led the NFL in touchdown catches with 16 in 2014 and had 88 receptions for 1,320 yards.

Since that season, things have changed. In 2015, he needed surgery to repair a broken foot and ultimately missed nine games. He needed another surgery that offseason. In 2016, he suffered a tibial plateau fracture that forced him to miss three games. This season he has been bothered by knee and ankle injuries, but he has played in every game.

In his last 33 games he has 15 touchdown catches, one fewer than he had in 2014.

The Cowboys’ passing game has changed from more of a drop-back scheme with Tony Romo to more bootlegs, waggles and run-pass options with Dak Prescott.

It’s not a point of blame. It’s just a point of fact.

There were signs at the end of last season that the Prescott-to-Bryant connection would thrive. Bryant had six of his eight touchdown catches in the final half of the season. He had just one full game without at least 70 yards receiving. He played only three series in the 2016 finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, he caught nine passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

But this season, Bryant has 53 catches for 578 yards. His 10.8-yards-per-catch average is the worst of his career. He averaged 12.5 yards per catch as a rookie but entered the season averaging 14.3 yards per catch in his career. Not only is Bryant’s per-catch average down, but so are the averages of Terrance Williams (11.7), Cole Beasley (7.6) and Jason Witten (8.6)

“We just continue to work,” Prescott said. “It’s as simple as that. Reps. Being on the same page mentally and just continuing to work and get reps throwing at each other.”

In the 24 games in which they have played together, he has 50 or fewer yards in 11 games (46 percent). In the first 84 games of his career, he had 26 such games (31 percent).

The drop in production between Prescott and Bryant is similar to that of Tony Romo and Roy Williams. Acquired in a midseason trade in 2008 from the Detroit Lions, Williams never found his stride with Romo. It wasn’t for a lack of trying. The chemistry was lacking and Williams never had more than 38 catches for 600 yards in his time with the Cowboys.

But Romo found that connection with Bryant and Miles Austin fairly early.

“It's something we have to keep working on,” coach Jason Garrett said. “There were a couple of good examples (on Thanksgiving against the Los Angeles Chargers) of those guys connecting in a contested-catch situation. The location of the ball was really good and Dez went up and made the play. There were other examples when we didn't get that done, whether the location wasn't right or we didn't make the contested catch. So you just keep working at it. You work at it in practice. You carry it to the game. You have confidence in each other and hopefully those guys are going to be better in that area. There is no question those guys can do it.”

Early in the season, Bryant promised the production between himself and Prescott would come and it would be a beautiful thing.

With an offense that has failed to score at least 10 points in three straight games for the first time in franchise history, they could not pick a better time to see that production rise than Thursday against Washington.