Dak Prescott's 2017 season shows how special he was as a rookie

Stephen A. Smith says Jerry Jones is to blame for the Cowboys missing the playoffs after their loss to the Seahawks. (2:13)

FRISCO, Texas -- Now that there is no chance for the Dallas Cowboys to make the playoffs in 2017, quarterback Dak Prescott can look back and see he had a special rookie season.

The Cowboys go into their Week 17 finale at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles for the second straight season, but the differences between the two games are stark.

A year ago, the Cowboys were 13-2 through their first 15 games. Prescott had 24 touchdown passes and four interceptions and was on his way to being named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. This year, the Cowboys are 8-7, and Prescott has 21 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

"It makes me respect this league, the game, the preparation and everything it takes to be great in this league so much more," Prescott said. "Having a first year like I did, I think you almost want to take things for granted. And then you come in the second year and a lot of things just go against you and it's tough. On the field, off the field -- you have to battle through it, and I feel like I've done that. I've given my all, I'll learn from it and get better."

Dak Prescott has had four interceptions returned for touchdowns this season. He only had four total interceptions last season. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Prescott's four interceptions last year were a team and NFL rookie record for a quarterback with 16 starts. Justin Coleman's 30-yard interception return for a touchdown during the third quarter Sunday was the fourth pick of Prescott to be returned for a score this season.

He was intercepted later in the quarter when a pass that was behind Dez Bryant was tipped into the hands of linebacker K.J. Wright. It was the fifth multi-interception game of the season for Prescott. He had just one multi-interception game last year.

"On the first interception, I did a poor job of staying with my pre-snap plan," Prescott said. "I was going here, going there then just changed my plan mid-play. Then eventually, tried to get back down to the check down, and my feet weren't underneath. I tried to throw it off-balance, throw it over people, and it sailed on me."

Prescott took the blame for the second interception although Bryant, who also lost a fumble, deserves to share some of the blame as well. The Cowboys' three turnovers led to all 21 of the Seahawks' points.

"He's done such a good job taking care of the football throughout his career, and that is not an easy thing for a young quarterback to do," coach Jason Garrett said. "They are a good defensive team. I thought we did a good job neutralizing the rush by being able to run the football at them and kind of control the game. When those guys get off the ball they get after the quarterback and they can make it kind of challenging for him. Again at times, I thought he handled it very well and at time we didn't handle it well enough as a team."

Prescott's 13 interceptions are tied for sixth most in the NFL. He has also lost three fumbles on the season, including one that was returned for a touchdown. On Sunday he became the first Cowboys' quarterback to open his first two seasons with consecutive 3,000-yard passing seasons, but it was also the seventh time he failed to throw for at least 200 yards on the season. He had just three games that he started and finished as a rookie in which he did not throw for 200 yards.

He averaged 8 yards per attempt as a rookie. Through 15 games this season he is averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.

Because Prescott was so good as a rookie, the inclination was to believe the progression in his second year would be just as smooth. There have been hiccups, although not all were brought on by Prescott. Like the rest of the offseason, he suffered without running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games. His protection let him down against the Atlanta Falcons when he was sacked eight times.

The Seahawks sacked him four times and hurried or hit him eight more times either with an extra rusher or their four defensive linemen.

"It was frustrating," Prescott said. "It's hard to get over. I'm sure I'll get over it at some point, but right now is not the time. It was tough. It was a tough game that didn't go our way. We didn't play well enough for us to win, simply as that. Just have to learn from it and get better."

He was talking about the loss to Seattle. He might as well have been talking about the season.