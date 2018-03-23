Dez Bryant's future with Cowboys in question after receiver deals

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys attempted to make a big splash early in free agency by going after Sammy Watkins, but the receiver opted for the Kansas City Chiefs instead.

The Cowboys added receiver Deonte Thompson on a one-year deal Thursday worth a max of $2.5 million. On Friday, Allen Hurns told ESPN's Josina Anderson he was signing with the Cowboys, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the receiver will get a two-year contract.

It all points to Dez Bryant's future with the Cowboys, and it doesn't look good.

Dez Bryant's cap figure of $16.5 million isn't particularly palatable, and the Cowboys are wrestling over a decision. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Had the Cowboys been able to land Watkins, Bryant would no longer have been a Cowboy. With Thompson and Hurns, Bryant's future looks dicey at best.

The Cowboys have said they need to address Bryant's contract in some manner but have yet to have discussions about a pay cut. Bryant is set to make $12.5 million in 2017 and count $16.5 million against the cap. If the Cowboys cut Bryant -- the franchise leader in touchdown catches -- they could save $8.5 million or $12.5 million, depending on the designation.

The Cowboys re-signed Terrance Williams to a four-year deal last year with his $3.5 million base salary guaranteed this season. They also have Cole Beasley, Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown under contract -- all wide receivers who caught passes last year. Brice Butler is a free agent who is likely looking for a new home with Thompson coming to the Cowboys.

Thompson and Hurns do not have Bryant's pedigree. Thompson has fewer yards receiving in his career than Bryant has had in three seasons. Hurns' best season came in 2015 when he had 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. Bryant has topped that three times in his career.

The Cowboys' free-agency focus has been on receiver. They wanted Watkins, have added Thompson and will add Hurns. The Cowboys have a keen interest in some of the top receivers in the upcoming draft.

Bryant's numbers have fallen since he signed a five-year, $70 million contract after the 2014 season when he led the NFL in touchdown catches with 16. Not all of it is his fault. Injuries have hurt him, as did poor quarterback play in 2015 with Tony Romo starting and finishing just two games. He had a good eight-game run with Dak Prescott to close 2016, but they were never in sync in 2017.

With the money committed to Williams, Thompson, Beasley and Hurns (once the full financial terms are released), the Cowboys could go to Bryant for a pay cut. In addition to Bryant's $16.5 million cap figure, Williams counts $4.75 million, Beasley $4.25 million and Thompson $1.8 million.

That's $27.3 million without Hurns' cap figure in the equation on wide receivers.

Last month, Bryant told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he could not envision playing for a team other than the Cowboys.

It's looking like he may have to now.