With workouts a week away, Dez watch continues in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dez Watch continues.

If Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones met with wide receiver Dez Bryant last week -- a desire Jones expressed during the NFL owners meetings two weeks ago -- Jason Garrett doesn’t know. If the head coach doesn’t know, then the safe bet is it didn’t happen. If the meeting happened and Garrett didn't know, that also says a lot.

Maybe this is the week.

Garrett said he has not spoken with Bryant.

“Dez is on our football team, and again, as we talked about, some of the moves we’ve made at the receiver position, they’re designed to create competition there,” Garrett said Sunday from the Taste of the Cowboys event at The Star to benefit the North Texas Food Bank. “We think that’s going to help everyone on our team.”

But Garrett knows the business of the NFL, and Bryant’s contract has been a big topic this offseason. Bryant is set to make $12.5 million this season and count $16.5 million against the salary cap.

The Cowboys have added Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency. Last week, they met with Alabama’s Calvin Ridley, Oklahoma State’s James Washington and Maryland’s D.J. Moore in pre-draft visits. Even with the free-agent signings, the Cowboys have said they could take a receiver early.

The Cowboys could choose to do nothing, which would go against what executive vice president Stephen Jones said at the onset of the offseason: that Bryant's contract needs to be discussed. More than two months later, it evidently has not been addressed.

Although tying up more than $30 million in wide receivers would not be the best use of their salary cap, the Cowboys don’t need to adjust Bryant’s cap figure. It would make their situation more difficult to deal with, but they can sign Zack Martin or DeMarcus Lawrence to long-term deals to create room.

The Cowboys can ask Bryant to take a pay cut. They have done that in the recent past with cornerback Brandon Carr and offensive tackle Doug Free. Of course, Bryant does not have to accept it, and he could find a suitor on the market, especially with a number of teams with cap space available.

The Cowboys can look for a trade partner. There have been several big names traded this offseason, with Jason Pierre-Paul moving from the New York Giants to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Alex Smith moving from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Washington Redskins. The Los Angeles Rams gave up a first round pick (as well as a sixth-rounder) to acquire Brandin Cooks and a fourth-rounder from the New England Patriots.

Cooks is younger than Bryant but entering the final year of his contract. Bryant's $12.5 million salary this season and next may be palatable to another team considering the prices paid in free agency for guys such as Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson and Donte Moncrief.

Speculation regarding Bryant’s status has been endless.

The Cowboys kick off the offseason program on April 16, though Frederick said more than 50 players have been at The Star for informal captains’ workouts since players are not allowed to have contact with coaches at the moment. Having a resolution regarding Bryant before the official start of the program would be helpful to the receiver and everybody involved.

“I just stay out of it,” Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick said. “I don’t know anything about it, and I don’t think anybody knows anything about it. So we just go on like things are, and that’s what we do. Whatever happens happens. Obviously, I love Dez, and I love him as a teammate, and I love him as a person. I just wish him the best, and I hope everything gets settled here.”

Said right tackle La'el Collins, “I don’t really listen to all of the talk. He’s still a member of the team, and we look forward to having him this year. So until anything changes, that’s what it is.”

That’s what it is today. Maybe this is the week Jerry Jones and Bryant finally sit down.