Dez feels love on Twitter as players from across NFL recruit

Field Yates could see Dez Bryant fitting in with Seattle or Arizona, if he wants to avoid a team rebuilding. (0:30)

Not long after learning he'd been cut by the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Dez Bryant sent out a tweet alerting potential suitors he is ready for the next step.

It didn't take long for players all over the league to start courting him. In 113 games over his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant has caught 513 passes for 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdown receptions.

If Bryant would like to stay in-state, safety Tyrann Mathieu would love to have him on the Houston Texans.

Come to Houston bro... @DezBryant — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 13, 2018

How about in-division? The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their first Super Bowl and tackle Haloti Ngata expressed his interest in seeing Bryant in green and white.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars also had players weighing in.

Philip Rivers to @DezBryant for the score! — Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) April 13, 2018

Bryant, who was sending up a tweet storm after his release, hinted he would love to stay in the NFC East so he could play the Cowboys twice a year.

If I didn't have my edge I got it now... I'm sorry they got to feel me it's personal... it's very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

Hall of Fame receiver Chad Johnson threw his support behind Bryant.

Excited for Dez & him finding a team that will utilize him properly‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 13, 2018

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant, 29, has not recorded more than 69 catches or 838 yards in a season. He missed time in 2015 with a broken foot and was bothered in 2016 with a tibial plateau fracture.