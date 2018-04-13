        <
          Dallas Cowboys

          Dez feels love on Twitter as players from across NFL recruit

          Not long after learning he'd been cut by the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Dez Bryant sent out a tweet alerting potential suitors he is ready for the next step.

          It didn't take long for players all over the league to start courting him. In 113 games over his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant has caught 513 passes for 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdown receptions.

          If Bryant would like to stay in-state, safety Tyrann Mathieu would love to have him on the Houston Texans.

          How about in-division? The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their first Super Bowl and tackle Haloti Ngata expressed his interest in seeing Bryant in green and white.

          The Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars also had players weighing in.

          Bryant, who was sending up a tweet storm after his release, hinted he would love to stay in the NFC East so he could play the Cowboys twice a year.

          Hall of Fame receiver Chad Johnson threw his support behind Bryant.

          Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant, 29, has not recorded more than 69 catches or 838 yards in a season. He missed time in 2015 with a broken foot and was bothered in 2016 with a tibial plateau fracture.

