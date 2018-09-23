Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense inept again in Seattle

Russell Wilson hits Tyler Lockett on the sideline and he takes it to the house to extend the Seahawks' lead. (0:28)

SEATTLE -- Remember that giddiness that came from the 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the third play from scrimmage in the Week 2 victory over the New York Giants?

Forget about it.

Through three games, that play is the exception to the Cowboys' rule.

On Sunday, the Cowboys’ offense suffered through another miserable day in their 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

For the ninth time in the past 11 games, dating to last season, Dak Prescott did not throw for more than 200 yards, completing 19 of 34 passes for 168 yards. He was intercepted in the first quarter and the fourth quarter, both by I-want-to-be-a-Cowboy Earl Thomas, and sacked four times.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for more than 100 yards for the first time this season (127 yards on 16 carries) but it was not the best of showings for the Cowboys’ best offensive player. He dropped a pass, inexplicably stepped out of bounds in the second quarter to negate a touchdown catch and fumbled in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys converted just 3 of 13 third-down chances, dropping them to 8-of-34 for the season.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' passing game didn't get on track in Seattle. AP Photo/John Froschauer

Oh, the defense had its issues Sunday, allowing a 52-yard touchdown pass, not getting off the field on third down and giving Seattle a better chance at an end-of-half field goal thanks to an awful penalty by Randy Gregory.

But the offense was inept. Again.

The Cowboys are not built to come back from deficits of almost any amount.

In the 16-8, season-opening loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys did not gain more than 20 yards on six of their 11 possessions and scored one touchdown.

After the touchdown pass to Austin and a field goal on their second series against the Giants, the Cowboys had six straight possessions that did not gain more than 25 yards.

Against the Seahawks, the Cowboys had six possessions that did not gain more than 25 yards, continuing that troubling trend.

Before Austin’s 3-yard touchdown with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter Sunday, the Cowboys had gone 29 possessions in three games against Seattle without a touchdown. In losses to the Seahawks in 2015 and ’17, the Cowboys had eight field goals by Dan Bailey. They added two more by Brett Maher on Sunday.

This is the way it’s going to be for the Cowboys. They opted to construct their offense this way without Dez Bryant and Jason Witten.

In the past, they could overcome their own flaws because of their talent.

Now?

They have no margin for error.