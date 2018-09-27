Cowboys' Dak Prescott needs to 'start slinging it around'

FRISCO, Texas -- With an offense that is averaging 13.7 points per game and is 30th in total yards and 31st in passing, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was at The Star on Monday and Tuesday, even though players were given the days off.

“Just leaning on what I know works and that’s just as simple as that,” Prescott said. “It’s work. It’s getting back to it. Get your head down and just grinding. You can have the work and all that and that’s going to pay off. That’s all I can do. Get my teammates right, keep the room, keep the, I guess, attitude, positive. All I’ve got to do is work and everything is going to work out.”

Prescott has not thrown for more than 200 yards in nine of his last 11 games, dating back to last season. He has eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions during that span. This season, he has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 498 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has been sacked 11 times.

Best of NFL Nation • Why Bradford didn't work out as Cards QB

• Inside the half-$1B Vikings-Rams game

• Patriots aren't talking about Josh Gordon

• 'Mullet power' fuels Tyler Eifert

• Dream come true about Cam Newton

• Baker Mayfield's confidence is soaring

“I’m not really looking at the stats,” he said. “When you play the game you know when you come out of it, you know the stats aren’t that great. I’m not necessarily going to go and look at them and say, ‘We’ve got to do this,’ or, ‘We’ve got to do that.’ It’s execution. If we execute all the way across the board, everybody does their job, the stats and everything will go up and the wins and everything are going to happen.”

To steal a term from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan wants his unit to R-E-L-A-X.

“Naturally the players or anybody, maybe you’re this close or you’re just missing on something I think you start to press a little bit,” Linehan said. “I think our guys just need to just basically take the weight of the world off their shoulders and go out and play. Just start slinging it around and they’re ready to do that.”

Linehan said the Cowboys will have “a few more wrinkles,” in the game plan Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

“There’s going to be some different things I think you’ll see,” Prescott said. “More so, I guess, Scott’s kind of saying, ‘Us going out there and just playing and being ourselves.’ From the passing game, from the running game, from everything, just getting comfortable with everything that we’re going to do and, yeah, whatever he says, hopefully we sling it around just as much as he says.”