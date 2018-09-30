Ezekiel Elliott powers Cowboys to much-needed victory

Ezekiel Elliott recognizes how important Dallas' win was and adds that the offense wore down Detroit's defense. (0:21)

Zeke says Cowboys 'got back to our old self' (0:21)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott will be sore Monday, maybe as sore as he has been since joining the Dallas Cowboys.

It is as simple as this: The Cowboys do not beat the Detroit Lions 26-24 Sunday at AT&T Stadium without Elliott.

A week after Elliott took the blame for the Cowboys’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks -- stepping out of bounds to negate a touchdown catch and a fumble that effectively ended a late-game comeback -- he carried the Cowboys against the Lions.

A week after taking the blame for the Cowboys' loss, Ezekiel Elliott had 152 yards rushing and 88 yards receiving including a touchdown. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

With their season on the line -- yes, really -- Elliott turned in the game’s biggest play because of his ability as a pass-catcher. On second-and-10 from the Dallas 41, Dak Prescott did not look deep to any of his receivers. He went deep to Elliott, who hauled in a 34-yard completion over Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis.

Ultimately, that play led to Brett Maher’s 38-yard field goal that won the game as time expired.

For the first time this season, Elliott had more than 20 carries, finishing with 25. For the second straight game, Elliott ran for more than 100 yards, with 152. He also got that touchdown catch he lost last week with a 38-yard score on a screen pass in the second quarter and finished with 88 receiving yards on four catches.

He became the first player with more than 200 total yards from scrimmage this season, going for more than 200 yards in a game for the third time his career.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

Yes, the numbers mattered, but Elliott was more than the numbers.

Throughout the game, he ran hard and took hits high and low. But he kept coming back.

In the second quarter, before his touchdown catch, Elliott hurt his right ankle and left for a couple of plays. He got his ankle taped in between series and was able to chew up yards. Twice in the second half he came out to rest his ankle, but he returned to pick up a crucial third down on the Cowboys’ first scoring drive of the fourth quarter.

With 2:17 to play, Matthew Stafford put the pressure on the Cowboys with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate, but Prescott, who threw for more than 200 yards in a game for the first time this season, answered.

Or he had the answer -- in Elliott.