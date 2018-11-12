        <
          Dallas Cowboys

          Watch: Ezekiel Elliott hurdles Eagles defender

          10:25 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Ezekiel Elliott is no stranger to hurdles, a former track athlete who once drew the admiration of former Olmpian Lolo Jones for hurdling a defender on the football field.

          Elliott was at it again Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys running back used perfect form to hurdle Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Tre Sullivan for a 32-yard gain. Elliott stumbled after the landing and made to the Eagles' 8-yard line, setting up a Cowboys field goal.

          His mother, Dawn, quickly tweeted that hurdling skills run in the family. Dawn Elliott was an all-conference track star at Missouri, and his sister Lailah is a track athlete at Ohio State.

          Elliott was a Missouri state high school champion in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, according to USA Today.

