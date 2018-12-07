Cowboys' four-game win streak? It's gotta be the sleeves

FRISCO, Texas -- There are many reasons the Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak and in first place in the NFC East, but don’t overlook fashion sense.

No, seriously.

Before the Cowboys played at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 11, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott decided to wear long sleeves under their game jerseys.

“We needed to find some mojo,” Prescott said.

The Cowboys were on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Washington Redskins on Oct. 21 and the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football on Nov. 5, and the temperatures were expected to be a little chilly.

“Me and Dak were like, ‘We got to get something going, we need some new juju,'” Elliott said.

While the trade for Amari Cooper, the change at offensive line coach, improved efficiency from the offense and a dominating defense might be more of the reason, the Cowboys are 4-0 when Prescott and Elliott wear long sleeves.

“We thought it was going to be cold,” Prescott said of the first Philadelphia meeting when the temperature at kickoff was 38 degrees. “It was cold but not as cold as we thought, and we decided to wear sleeves. At that point, I guess we’re not allowed to take them off.”

The Cowboys have played three straight games indoors. However, the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was open in their 22-19 win against the Atlanta Falcons and both the roof and doors were open in the Cowboys’ Nov. 29 win against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. On Thanksgiving, the doors and roof were closed when the Cowboy beat the Washington Redskins.

The stadium configuration for Sunday’s rematch against the Eagles is not yet set, but it won’t matter. Prescott and Elliott will be in long sleeves.

“Hopefully,” Elliott said, “you’ll see long sleeves for the rest of the season.”