By the numbers, the trade for Amari Cooper is measuring up

FRISCO, Texas -- Ezekiel Elliott knew Amari Cooper was good, but few could have predicted just how big of an impact Cooper would have on the Dallas Cowboys.

“I didn’t know we were going to get all that, honestly,” Elliott said after Cooper caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to give the Dallas Cowboys a 29-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. “But when I finally saw him in person, when I saw him catch the ball, I saw him run around and run after the catch, that’s when I really realized he’s truly special. You guys saw that [Sunday]. He took over that game at the end when we needed him. I'm glad to have that guy on the same side as me.”

Cooper finished with 10 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns in just his sixth game with the Cowboys. They are 5-1 since he came to town from the Oakland Raiders. With the win against the Eagles, they are one win away from clinching the NFC East and making the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Amari Cooper has been frustrating defenses since he joined the Cowboys, helping fuel Dallas' five-game win streak. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Cooper has 40 receptions for 642 yards and six scores since the Cowboys gave up a 2019 first-rounder to get him. With three games to play, he has a chance to have 1,000 receiving yards in just nine games with the Cowboys.

Over a 16-game schedule, Cooper’s numbers project to 107 catches, 1,712 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“When I thought of playing in the NFL as a youth, this is the perfect example of that,” Cooper said of his performance against Philadelphia. “For everything from the city, the facilities, winning, watching that defense out there, watching that offense out here, it’s a dream come true.”

Just by the numbers, what he did against the Eagles was up there in team and NFL history.

10: Cooper had a season-high 10 catches. It was the third 10-catch game of his career and his second of the season. He had 10 receptions for 166 yards in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos before the trade to Dallas.

Historic Impact No pass-catcher to change teams during the season has ever had the immediate impact Amari Cooper has had. His 107.0 receiving yards per game with the Cowboys is easily be the highest single-season average after changing teams in NFL history (min. five games with new team). Player, team Year YPG Amari Cooper, DAL 2018 107.0 Paul Salata, BAL 1950 81.7 Wes Chandler, SD 1981 71.4 Josh Gordon, NE 2018 70.1 Chris Chambers, KC 2009 67.6 Elias Sports Bureau

217: Cooper established his career high with 217 receiving yards. His previous high was 210 yards on Oct. 19, 2017, with the Oakland Raiders. The 217 yards are the most by an NFL receiver this season and the most by a receiver since the Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones had 253 against Tampa Bay on Nov. 26, 2017.

190: Cooper’s second-half and overtime receiving yards. That is the most this season and the fifth-most since 1991.

3: Cooper became the first player in NFL history with three go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime of one game.

5: Cooper became the fifth receiver in Cowboys history to have multiple games of at least 180 receiving yards. He has accomplished the feat in three games, catching eight passes for 180 yards and two scores in a Thanksgiving Day win against the Washington Redskins. Hall of Famers Bob Hayes (four) and Michael Irvin (three) have the most in team history, with Cooper, Frank Clarke and Tony Hill having two such games.

Tough Ones, Too Amari Cooper has produced the most receiving yards in the NFL since his Week 9 debut for Dallas and is tied for the lead with six touchdown catches in that time. Per NFL NextGen Stats, Cooper's seven catches on passes thrown into tight windows in that time are tied for the second-most in the NFL, trailing Julio Jones' 12. Stat No. NFL rank Receiving yards 642 1st Receiving TD 6 T-1st Tight-window rec.. 7 T-2nd ESPN Stats & Information

2: Cooper tied Hayes and Irvin for the most games with at least 180 receiving yards in a season in team history. Hayes did it twice in 1966. Irvin did it twice in 1996.

9: Of Cooper’s 10 receptions Sunday, nine went for a first down, tying for the most he has had in a game in his career. The only Cowboy with more in a game in the past 20 seasons is Jason Witten, who had 10 first-down catches against the Detroit Lions in Week 14 of 2007. He finished the game with 15 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.

200+ and 3, Part 1: Cooper joined Irvin and Clarke as only the third player in team history with more than 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a game. Irvin had eight catches for 210 yards and three scores in a 31-20 win against the Phoenix Cardinals in 1992. Clarke had 10 catches for 241 yards and three scores in a season-opening tie with Washington in 1962.

200+ and 3, Part II: The last wide receiver to have more than 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a game was Andre Johnson of the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 3, 2013. Johnson had nine catches for 229 yards and three scores in a 27-24 loss.

49.4%: This isn’t related to the Eagles’ game, but it reflects the change in the Cowboys’ offense since the trade. In the first seven games of the season without Cooper, the Cowboys converted just 29 of 91 third-down opportunities, good for 32 percent. In the six games with Cooper, they have converted 43 of 87 third-down chances, good for 49 percent. That would be the best in the league over a full season.