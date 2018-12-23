Watch: Randy Gregory forces fumble, Jaylon Smith scores for Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Randy Gregory's momentum-changing sack and fumble of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston allows Jaylon Smith to return the turnover 69 yards for a Dallas Cowboys' touchdown near the end of the first quarter on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys went up on the Bucs, 14-3.

That's the first fumble return for a touchdown by the Cowboys since Anthony Spencer on Dec. 28, 2014 against Washington. It is the Cowboys' first defensive touchdown of the season.

Also, the play marked the longest defensive touchdown by the Cowboys since Week 10 of 2010 when Bryan McCann had a 101-yard interception return touchdown at the Giants.