        <
        >

          Dallas Cowboys

          Watch: Randy Gregory forces fumble, Jaylon Smith scores for Cowboys

          6:50 AM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered NFL since 1997, Cowboys since 2003
            • Previously covered Bengals and Dolphins
            • Lives in Dallas area with his wife and two children
            Follow on Twitter

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Randy Gregory's momentum-changing sack and fumble of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston allows Jaylon Smith to return the turnover 69 yards for a Dallas Cowboys' touchdown near the end of the first quarter on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys went up on the Bucs, 14-3.

          That's the first fumble return for a touchdown by the Cowboys since Anthony Spencer on Dec. 28, 2014 against Washington. It is the Cowboys' first defensive touchdown of the season.

          Also, the play marked the longest defensive touchdown by the Cowboys since Week 10 of 2010 when Bryan McCann had a 101-yard interception return touchdown at the Giants.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices