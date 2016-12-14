Joseph Diaz Jr.: 'A dream come true' fighting on Bernard Hopkins' last card

While legend Bernard Hopkins is ending his 28-year career with a 12-round light heavyweight farewell fight against Joe Smith Jr. on Saturday night (HBO, 10 p.m. ET/PT) at The Forum in Inglewood, California, featherweight up-and-comer Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., who will box in the co-feature, is still on the ascent in his career.

Diaz (22-0, 13 KOs), a 2012 U.S. Olympian, will defend his regional featherweight belt against Horacio “Violento” Garcia (30-1-1, 22 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature and is thrilled to be part of Hopkins’ historic night.

“It's huge -- it's a dream come true and a blessing,” Diaz said. “When I was little, I would watch Bernard Hopkins fight, and I really admire his story of fighting in prison and becoming a professional fighter from there and later a world champion.

“Just knowing I'm the co-main event on such a big card with the legend of Bernard Hopkins -- a future Hall of Famer -- will not be something I will take for granted. I will showcase to the world who Joseph Diaz Jr. is. While this is the end of an era for Bernard Hopkins, it is the beginning of my career also.”

The crowd-pleasing Diaz, a 24-year-old southpaw from South El Monte, California, has looked sharp in recent fights, including an impressive ninth-round knockout of Andrew Cancio in his latest bout, which was Sept. 17 on the Canelo Alvarez-Liam Smith HBO PPV undercard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Now Diaz is taking on tough-as-nails Garcia, 26, of Mexico, whose only loss was a 10-round decision to former three-division world titleholder Hozumi Hasegawa, the Japanese star who announced his retirement a few days ago. Garcia is coming off a 10-round split draw with Erick Ruiz in May.

“I saw his last fight with no idea I would be fighting him in the future, but my manager and I saw he was a very strong, talented fighter,” Diaz said. “He has an effective jab and throws lots of jabs to the body with a very tight defense. We know going into this fight he will be a dangerous opponent with a good record.

“I think him coming in at 126 pounds will benefit him because at his previous 122-pound weight he was coming in weak and dehydrated and not living up to his full capabilities as far as strength. We know we have to be cautious and come in with a good game plan. I'm going to showcase to everyone that not only am I a good fighter, I'm a good brawler and can take shots and deliver shots.”

Besides the excitement of being on Hopkins’ card, Diaz also is back on HBO for the second time and knows a quality performance is the key to being invited back in 2017.

“I know this is a big fight for me and will dictate where I am at and determine if I will be fighting on HBO next year again,” Diaz said. “I know if I do perform well, HBO will want me on their cards again, so I need to go out there and perform. I know my opponent will be coming in very strong, but I am focusing on lots of lateral movement and my footwork, as well as my angles after my combinations and using my jab a lot whenever I'm fighting. Going into the fight, I know I'm going to dictate my pace by using my jab.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself, but it gives me motivation to train harder and to be more focused and to give the fight fans what they want to see. Being from [the Los Angeles area] and knowing I am fighting at The Forum, where legends have fought in that arena, is a dream come true.”