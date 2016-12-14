HBO and Showtime head-to-head cards seem to hurt each other

The numbers are in for the viewership of the Saturday night HBO and Showtime cards, which went head-to-head for the most part, and they are not pretty.

On HBO, unified junior welterweight world champion Terence Crawford’s hometown defense in Omaha, Nebraska -- a massively one-sided eighth-round destruction of overweight John Molina -- drew an average audience of 806,000 viewers and peaked at 871,000, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Although Crawford is one of boxing’s elite pound-for-pound fighters and clearly the No. 1 fighter at 140 pounds, he is regressing in his television drawing power.

Terence Crawford, right, defended his junior welterweight championship with dominating performance against John Molina. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The audience was by far his worst for any of the live main events he has had on HBO. His February fight against Hank Lundy drew 982,000 viewers and peaked at 1.031 million, which was a drop from his October 2015 bout against Dierry Jean, which averaged 1.071 million viewers and peaked at 1.2 million.

Before that, Crawford won a vacant junior welterweight belt against Thomas Dulorme in the opening bout of a split-site card, and even that performed better than the Molina fight, averaging 1.004 million viewers and peaking at 1.084 million viewers.

In November 2014, Crawford’s lightweight title defense against Raymundo Beltran averaged 836,000 and peaked at 936,000. Crawford’s first HBO main event, an electrifying ninth-round knockout of Yuriorkis Gamboa in June 2014, HBO averaged 1.208 million viewers and peaked at 1.286 million.

Crawford’s lopsided win against Viktor Postol to unify junior welterweight titles in July was on HBO PPV, and the replay a week later averaged 378,000 viewers.

Also on HBO on Saturday night, the Beltran-Mason Menard lightweight co-feature averaged 636,000 viewers and peaked at 751,000. The telecast opened with same-day taped coverage of the vacant heavyweight title bout in Auckland, New Zealand, between Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz Jr. It averaged 521,000 viewers and peaked at 585,000. The HBO telecast in its entirety averaged 639,000 viewers.

Over on Showtime, the Abner Mares-Jesus Cuellar featherweight world title fight in the main event averaged 327,000 viewers and peaked at 368,000. It was the least viewed live, prime-time boxing match on premium cable so far this year (with only one card to go, Saturday’s HBO tripleheader topped by Bernard Hopkins’ farewell against Joe Smith Jr.).

Junior middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo’s brutal fifth-round knockout of Julian Williams in the co-feature averaged 321,000 viewers and peaked at 370,000, and the replay from earlier in the day of heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua’s third-round KO of Eric Molina averaged 224,000 viewers and peaked at 244,000. Overall, Showtime’s three-bout telecast averaged just 271,000 viewers.

The live broadcast of Joshua-Molina several hours earlier Saturday averaged 368,000 viewers and peaked at 390,000. The one nugget of good news: It was the biggest audience to date for a “Showtime Boxing International” telecast.