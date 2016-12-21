WBC updates every weight class at convention

The WBC, which held its 54th annual convention this week at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida, spent the bulk of Wednesday outlining the situation of all of its world titles.

Here are its plans for each weight class, although it's possible the boxers involved could go in another direction:

Heavyweight: With titleholder Deontay Wilder sidelined until at least February, an interim title fight between Alexander Povetkin and Bermane Stiverne will take place Saturday. The winner will become the mandatory challenger for Wilder, but the WBC did not outline a time frame for the fight.

Cruiserweight: Titleholder Tony Bellew was granted his request to face David Haye at heavyweight but will keep his title until he informs the WBC whether he will continue to fight as a heavyweight or return to the cruiserweight division. The WBC ordered an interim title fight between the top two in the WBC’s rankings: Mairis Breidis and Marco Huck. If they don’t make a deal, a purse bid will be held either Jan. 14 or 15.

If Bellew decides to return to cruiserweight, the Breidis-Huck winner will be his mandatory challenger. If Bellew remains at heavyweight, the Breidis-Huck winner will become the titleholder.

Light heavyweight: A request from promoter Yvon Michel was approved to allow mandatory challenger Eleider Alvarez to face Lucian Bute on Feb. 24, with the winner to challenge champion Adonis Stevenson in a mandatory fight on April 29.

Super middleweight: Titleholder Badou Jack is scheduled to face IBF counterpart James DeGale in a unification fight on Jan. 14. The winner must make his mandatory defense against Callum Smith in his next fight. The negotiation period begins on Jan. 16.

Middleweight: Titleholder Gennady Golovkin is in negotiations to face Daniel Jacobs on March 18. The WBC ordered a four-man tournament between the highest available contenders to determine the mandatory challenger.

Junior middleweight: Jermell Charlo, who won a vacant title, has to make two mandatory defenses, according to WBC rules. His first will come against Charles Hatley in February. Meanwhile, Erickson Lubin will face Jorge Cota on March 4, and the WBC ordered a fight between Vanes Martirosyan and the highest available contender. The winners of those two fights will meet in a final eliminator to determine Charlo’s second mandatory challenger.

Welterweight:Titleholder Danny Garcia will face WBA counterpart Keith Thurman in a unification fight on March 4. Amir Khan has asked the WBC for time to consider his mandatory status. If Khan gives up his mandatory status, the WBC asked Top Rank vice president to find out if Timothy Bradley Jr. (who is ranked No. 2 by the WBC) is interested in participating in a final eliminator against the highest available contender.

Junior welterweight: No. 1-ranked Antonio Orozco was forced to withdraw from his fight on Friday night because of dehydration. The WBC had ordered him to face Amir Imam in a final eliminator to become the mandatory for champion Terence Crawford. The WBC also ordered a final eliminator between former titleholder Viktor Postol and the highest available contender to determine the second mandatory challenger.

Lightweight: Titleholder Dejan Zlaticanin is scheduled to fight Mikey Garcia on Jan. 28. The winner of that must fight Jorge Linares in his next bout, although Linares is also the WBC titleholder and headed to a March rematch with Anthony Crolla, so it is unclear if Linares will face the Jan. 28 winner.

Junior lightweight: Francisco Vargas will defend the title against Miguel Berchelt on Jan. 28. The winner will have to make a mandatory defense next against the winner of a final eliminator between former titleholder Takashi Miura and Miguel Roman, who meet on the undercard.

Featherweight:Titleholder Gary Russell Jr. will make his mandatory defense against interim titlist Oscar Escandon in February. The WBC ordered a final eliminator between Josh Warrington and Joseph Diaz Jr. (as long as Diaz wins his fight on Saturday night) to determine the next mandatory challenger.

Junior featherweight: To fill the vacant title, a fight between Rey Vargas and Gavin McDonnell was ordered. The winner must make two mandatory defenses. A final eliminator between Hugo Ruiz and Julio Ceja was ordered to determine the first mandatory challenger. A second final eliminator Anselmo Moreno and Nonito Donaire was ordered to determine the second mandatory challenger. The WBC said it is waiting for Donaire to confirm if he will participate.

Bantamweight: Titleholder Shinsuke Yamanaka made a mandatory defense on Sept. 16 and is in a voluntary period. A final eliminator will be ordered in January between Suriyan Sor Rungvisai and the highest available contender to determine the next mandatory challenger.

Junior bantamweight: Champion Roman Gonzalez confirmed that he will have a rematch with former titleholder and No. 1-ranked Carlos Cuadras in March. The winner must make a mandatory defense against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in his next fight.

Flyweight: Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai will fight Juan Hernandez for the vacant title in the first three months of 2017. Daigo Higa will be the first mandatory challenger. The second mandatory challenger will be the winner of a fight between Oscar Cantu and Muhammad Waseem.

Junior flyweight: Titleholder Ganigan Lopez made a mandatory title defense on July 2 and is in a voluntary stage.

Strawweight: Titleholder Wanheng Menayothin made a mandatory title defense on Aug. 2 and is in a voluntary stage.