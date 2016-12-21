Cotto-Kirkland shouldn't be a PPV

Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto is a man of few words. Throughout his career Puerto Rico’s only four-division world champion has preferred to let his powerful fists do most of the talking.

He preferred to leave the heavy lifting of the promotion to his team and his opponent.

Now that Cotto is set to return from a 15-month layoff and the loss of the middleweight world title to Canelo Alvarez in November 2015 in a big pay-per-view fight (and one of the most significant Puerto Rico-Mexico fights in the history of the storied rivalry), the success or failure of his next event is going to rest on his shoulders.

Cotto has a difficult road ahead of him given the remarkably pedestrian nature of his 12-round nontitle junior middleweight matchup (contract weight of 153 pounds) against James Kirkland scheduled for Feb. 25 (HBO PPV) at the Ford Center at The Star, the new training facility of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas that includes a 12,000-seat arena.

Cotto does not have a big-name opponent in Kirkland to help sell the fight and Kirkland is less of a talker than Cotto, if that is even possible. Of course, Cotto may not be motivated much to hawk the pay-per-view anyway because he will be well compensated regardless of how much it sells.

HBO did not want to put its limited budget into the match and declined to buy it for the network. While it still elected to align itself with the bout -- for reasons HBO Sports executive vice president Peter Nelson refused to discuss -- Cotto promoter Roc Nation Sports was left with no choice but to take it to pay-per-view, where it almost surely will suffer considerable losses.

Cotto, according to many, is due at least $10 million. Do the math. Even if the fight sells 150,000 subscriptions (a generous total) it is destined for failure.

But that did not keep all involved, including Cowboys owner (and big boxing fan) Jerry Jones, from showing up at the Ford Center at The Star on Monday to put lipstick on the pig for a kickoff news conference of an already low-key promotion.

“It’s good to be back,” Cotto said. “I’ve missed boxing and all I can say right now is that I’m going to bring my best, every day, at every training session. I’ll bring my best here on Feb. 25 to face James Kirkland and hopefully take another victory for Puerto Rico. Thank you to everyone who made this fight happen.”

That’s scintillating stuff that makes you want to immediately drop the $65 or so on the pay-per-view, doesn’t it? It’s going to be a very tough sell, especially at a time where piracy is as easy as the click of a button and pay-per-view in general is in the tank.

The 36-year-old Cotto (40-5, 33, KOs) is winding down his great career but coming off a loss more than a year ago and viewed by many as yesterday’s news. Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs), 32, of Austin, Texas, is an explosive puncher but not much else. The last time he was in the ring, in May 2015, he was laid out cold in the third round by one shot from Alvarez in the ESPN.com knockout of the year (in a fight, by the way, that was on HBO not HBO PPV). He has fought only three times since 2011 and spent more time in prison than getting ready for fights in recent years.

“I definitely want to put on a great performance,” Kirkland said. “I didn’t give it my all when I fought Canelo Alvarez. I didn’t prepare the way I needed to but I’m not going to bring any excuses to the table. This fight is to show my team, my fans and everyone who has followed and supported me, that James Kirkland is still in the race. Kirkland is still here to make a stand. Keep my name alive, please attend and watch it come Feb. 25. It’s going to be a war.”

If there is one remote saving grace to the fight it’s that Kirkland has reunited with tough-as-nails trainer Ann Wolfe. When she is with Kirkland he’s usually much better than when he fights without her. They have had an on-again/off-again partnership for years.

If there is anyone who can save this sinking ship, perhaps it is Wolfe, and she got off to a fine start Monday.

“I know everyone knows that I’m not one for all of the talking, even the s--- talking or whatever,” she said. “Every time that Miguel Cotto has entered the ring, I rooted for him to win. Every time that James Kirkland has entered the ring, even when I wasn’t there, I rooted for him to win. This is going to be the first time that I won’t be rooting for Miguel to win.

“Now, a lot of people are saying this shouldn’t be pay-per-view. Bulls---. This should be pay-per-view because you know that if I’m with James, he is going to fight. Regardless of who Cotto is with, he is going to fight. So I’m telling you that it’s going to be a good fight. Somebody is going to get knocked out. So, come and see who it’s going to be.”

And so the promotion goes.