Sullivan Barrera still chasing Jean Pascal

Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera has never been shy about calling out others to fight him, and now he is at it again. Barrera’s target this time is former world champion Jean Pascal, whom Barrera has called out before, to no avail.

Barrera, 34, says he wants to avenge Cuban countryman Yunieski Gonzalez’s controversial decision loss to Pascal in July 2015 just as he did by beating Vyacheslav Shabranskyy last Friday. Shabranskyy outpointed Gonzalez in December 2015.

Barrera (18-1, 13 KOs) and Pascal (31-4-1, 18 KOs) are both coming off wins last Friday.

Barrera, headlining an HBO Latino card in Indio, California, survived a flash knockdown in the second round but took apart Shabranskyy, dropping him three times and handing him his first defeat via a seventh-round knockout. It was a terrific rebound fight for Barrera, who was coming off a decision loss in March to Andre Ward, who went on to edge Sergey Kovalev to win three light heavyweight title belts on Nov. 19.

Montreal’s Pascal, 34, scored three knockdowns in a third-round knockout of journeyman Ricardo Marcelo Ramallo in Quebec. It was Pascal's first fight since taking a shellacking in a seventh-round knockout loss to then-unified titleholder Kovalev in January.

"I knocked out Shabranskyy to get revenge for my friend [Gonzalez], and I will knock out Pascal too,” Barrera said. “We can fight anywhere in the United States. Hell, I would go to his [native] country of Haiti and fight him. I just want to get my hands on him.”

Since Ward and Kovalev are contractually bound to a rematch next year, Barrera said he figures a fight between him and Pascal could go a long way to producing a future challenger for the winner.

"I want a rematch with Ward or a fight with Kovalev, but I know they are fighting again so I can't just sit around,” Barrera said. “Pascal needs to man up and fight me. If he beats me, he can get a Ward fight. If I beat him, I can get a Ward rematch or a Kovalev fight.”

Because of visa issues, Barrera cannot fight in Pascal's adopted home country of Canada but said anywhere else in the world is fine by him.

“I will fight him in the backyard of his parent's house in Haiti if he wants,” Barrera said. “Pascal, you need to stop running from me and give the fans the fight they want. Did my knockout of Shabranskyy scare you? Me and you toe-to-toe is guaranteed to end in a knockout. Congratulations on your win on Friday, but now it is time for me and you to get in the ring.”