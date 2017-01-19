Brant staying busy as he closes in on significant fight

Middleweight Rob “Bravo” Brant, who I ranked No. 12 on my top 20 prospects list in December, will make his 2017 debut on Friday night (FloBoxing.tv, 8:30 ET).

Brant (21-0, 14 KOs), 26, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, will have the home state crowd behind when he faces Alexis Hloros (18-5-2, 12 KOs), 37, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, in a stay-busy 10-rounder at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Brant, who has knocked out eight of his last nine opponents and been mentioned as a possible challenger to world titleholder Billy Joe Saunders, has not boxed since August.

"It has been five months since I've been in the ring, but haven't taken much time off," Brant said. “I have focused on nothing but preparing for the top level of the middleweight division. Though my original opponent fell through last minute, I am well-prepared for whoever is across from the ring from me. I treat everyone across from me like a world champion and I am prepared to showcase the best version of myself."

Hloros has won two fights in a row but is obviously a massive underdog. He’s been knocked out in the second round of losses to Demetrius Andrade and James Kirkland. Hloros understands he’s the opponent but said he won’t go down without a fight.

"He's going to have get past me if he wants to fight the best in the division," Hloros said. "How he does against me will give a good indication of who he is. If he beats me he's got something. I know he's undefeated and coming to fight and so am I. I've been fighting a lot of years. I'm ready and I'll put on a performance the fans that night will remember."

Promoter Greg Cohen has very high hopes for Brant, who was impressive last year in his appearance on Showtime’s “ShoBox: The New Generation,” where he savagely knocked out Decarlo Perez in the fourth round.

"Rob Brant is on the verge of a very big opportunity and I commend him for wanting to stay sharp and not rest on his laurels," Cohen said. “