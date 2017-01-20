Diaz renews call for showdown with Crawford

The last time unified junior welterweight world champion Terence Crawford was looking for an opponent he, promoter Top Rank and HBO settled on John Molina, a hard-nosed brawler who always gives his best effort but had virtually no chance to win.

As expected, Crawford pummeled Molina (who was way over the 140-pound limit) for eight one-sided rounds on Dec. 10.

Now Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs), Top Rank and HBO are on the hunt for his next challenger and there can only be one man under serious consideration if Crawford is going to continue to box at junior welterweight: Felix Diaz.

Other titleholders, Ricky Burns (whom Crawford beat handily to win a lightweight title) and Julius Indongo, are scheduled to fight each other to unify their 140-pound titles on April 15. Former titleholder Adrien Broner has a fight on Feb. 18. Crawford easily beat Viktor Postol last July to unify belts. Welterweight titlist Manny Pacquiao is making other plans for April. The rest of the junior welterweight division is very weak, except for Diaz, who is ready, willing, available and really good.

HBO approved Diaz as a Crawford opponent last time but did not insist on him. Now it should be Diaz (19-1, 9 KOs) or bust for Crawford.

Diaz, who is more than willing to travel to Crawford's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska to fight, desperately tried to get Crawford and Top Rank to look his way last year only to have his calls go unanswered. But he is at it again, hoping that Crawford will give him the shot he deserves.

"I spent half of last year calling out Crawford. He went the easy route, facing John Molina, who entered their December title fight three pounds above the weight limit and was way overmatched," said Diaz, who won Olympic gold for the Dominican Republic in 2008. "Now, it is time for Crawford to face a real challenge.

"It doesn't look like he'll be fighting [Manny] Pacquiao any time soon. I am highly ranked by the WBC and WBO, and I am willing to go to Omaha, if that's what he wants. I respect Crawford as a champion and would love the opportunity to knock him out in his hometown. My promoter, Lou DiBella, is ready and willing to talk to Bob Arum to get a deal done. It would be a great fight for boxing fans. Let's get it on."

Diaz, who has boxed his last three matches in the welterweight division because he can't get a quality junior welterweight to fight him, has been impressive in recent fights. In October 2015, he suffered his only defeat in a very questionable majority decision loss to former junior welterweight titlist Lamont Peterson in Peterson's home region. In July, Diaz looked superb in a 10-round decision win against then-undefeated rising contender Sammy Vasquez. And in December, Diaz stayed busy with a fight in the Dominican Republic and knocked out journeyman Levis Morales in the sixth round of a one-sided fight.

DiBella hopes he can convince Arum to make the match between Crawford and Diaz.

"Arum and I have worked together for a long time," DiBella said. "Diaz facing Crawford is a very attractive fight, one that promises a lot of action, and I am confident that we can get it done. We'd be happy to fight on HBO and in Omaha, or anywhere else. While many fighters are avoiding Crawford, Diaz is ready for the challenge. The question is does Crawford want it?"

Jose Nunez, Diaz's manager, is on the same page as the fighter and promoter.

"We would love the opportunity to fight for the world title," he said. "Diaz wants to face the best and the best at 140 pounds is Crawford. He continues to maintain his conditioning and will be ready when called, hopefully in April. It all depends on whether Crawford wants to step up to the challenge."