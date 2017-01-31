Benavidez hopes to make super middleweight history

As prospects go, 20-year-old super middleweight David Benavidez is on the fast track. He has been facing decent opposition relative to where he’s at in his career and gotten good television exposure while scoring one knockout after another.

Benavidez (17-0, 16 KOs) did it again on Saturday night, drilling Sherali Mamajonov (14-2, 7 KOs). He dropped him twice and stopped him in the second round on the Leo Santa Cruz-Carl Frampton II undercard at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a fight televised on Showtime Extreme.

Benavidez, of Phoenix, is hoping to get into the title picture as quickly as possible. He and his team do not believe he needs years of preparation for a world title fight. He probably needs at least a couple of more fights against a better grade of opponent, but he is not far from being in position.

The ultimate goal, at least in the short term, according to promoter Sampson Lewkowicz is for Benavidez to become the youngest fighter in super middleweight history to win a world title. The division was created in 1984 and the record is held by Darin Van Horn, who was 22 years, 8 months and 11 days old when he knocked out Lindell Holmes in the 11th round to win the IBF version of the title on May 18, 1991.

If Benavidez keeps winning it is a virtual certainty that he would get a title shot within two years. If he does and wins, he would crush the record. But it’s not going to be easy to get somebody with a title to fight him.

"He is on a course to smash the old record," Lewkowicz said. “But I need a top 10 contender or a world champion to fight him. He'll take on anyone in the world. Promoters don't want their fighters to fight him. He can't move up the ratings or make boxing history if promoters are too worried about their investments to let their fighters face him. I need the promoters behind the top 10 contenders in the division to step up and see if their fighters can stop his rise. They can't. But I need them to try."

The reigning super middleweight titleholders are James DeGale, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Tyron Zeuge. The fourth major belt is currently vacant with Callum Smith and Anthony Dirrell likely to meet for it in the coming months.

Lewkowicz had a message for them and any other top 168-pound contender.

“If you are reading this and you promote any super middleweight fighter who has a top 10 ranking or is world champion, call me,” he said. “We will fight. Help my fighter become part of boxing history."