Warren puts title on the line against Zhakiyanov

Rau'shee Warren is the only American boxer to make three Olympic teams -- 2004, 2008 and 2012 -- but he also suffered the disappointment of being eliminated in his first-round match each time.

And when Warren got his first world title opportunity in August 2015, he also lost, by split decision to Juan Carlos Payano in another heartbreaker.

Undeterred, Warren got an immediate rematch and this time, he beat Payano by majority decision in June to claim a 118-pound belt.

Now Warren (14-1, 4 KOs), of Cincinnati, is set for his first title defense, which will come against interim titlist and mandatory challenger Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs).

"I'm a world champion but I have a lot more work to do. I'm looking to grab more titles. My first obstacle is taking care of this mandatory. After I get him out of the way I'll be ready put my titles up against other champions." Rau'shee Warren

They will meet in the co-feature of a Premier Boxing Champions card on Friday night (Bounce TV, 9 ET) at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, where hometown favorite Robert Easter Jr. (18-0, 14 KOs) will make his first lightweight world title defense when he takes on Puerto Rico’s Luis Cruz (22-4-1, 16 KOs).

Warren, who turns 30 three days after the fight, worked awfully hard to get the belt and he hopes to win and move on to unify the division, although fights with other titleholders Marlon Tapales, Lee Haskins and Shinsuke Yamanaka would appear to be unlikely given the lack of name recognition and money in any of them.

Zhakiyanov, 33, of Kazakhstan, the former European bantamweight champion, won the interim world title belt by split decision over Yonfrez Parejo in Monte Carlo in November 2015, but has not fought since. But he has not lost since 2008 and is a road warrior. The fight will be his first in the United States, bringing his total to 13 the number of countries he has fought in.

Warren is very confident of beating him.

"I have to be sharp in this fight. I have to stick with my game plan because this guy is coming to take my title,” Warren said. “My opponent is a pressure fighter. He's trying to come forward. With the abilities that I have, I'm going to try to make it look easy."