Mayweather is celebrating his 40th birthday in style

Guess who’s turning the big 4-0 on Friday? One Floyd Mayweather, the retired superstar -- unless he bags retirement for the potential fight you may have heard about. You know, the one against UFC star Conor McGregor.

So how does a happily retired multi-millionaire/future Hall of Famer celebrate the big milestone?

For one thing, the former five-division world champion is throwing himself a big-time bash. It’s not just enough to celebrate his birthday on the actual day. He needs a long weekend.

According to the announcement sent on his behalf, Mayweather “will celebrate his 40th birthday in style with several special events taking place this upcoming weekend in Southern California.”

The festivities begin on Thursday with “an intimate dinner in collaboration with Hollywood Unlocked and Louie the 13th.”

On Friday night, Mayweather will be ringside as his company, Mayweather Promotions, puts on a “ShoBox: The New Generation” tripleheader on Showtime (10 ET/PT) at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California.

Next up, on Saturday night, will be Mayweather’s “official star-studded Oscars-inspired birthday gala” in downtown Los Angeles “that is guaranteed to be opulent and over the top.” What does Mayweather do that isn’t over the top?

Naturally, it will be a black-tie affair that Mayweather promises will include a who’s who of Hollywood big shots and athletes including “personal friends Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Future, and invited guests such as Marlon Wayans, Tyrese, Allen Iverson, Morris Chestnut, Fat Joe and Nicole Murphy to name a few. Guests will enjoy surprise performances from some of Floyd's favorite musical artists, premium open bar and catering and other elements of surprise.”

But wait! There’s more!

On Sunday, the “jam-packed weekend” will continue with a roller skating party to wrap up the birthday celebration.

"Being surrounded by my family and friends for my birthday weekend reminds me to never take anything for granted in life," Mayweather said. "I am grateful for everything I've accomplished and received in my lifetime. I have a beautiful family, four great children and many friends that have been there since day one. Life is short and I try to make every minute count.

“This is exactly how I want to celebrate my 40th birthday. I use each year as an opportunity to grow and with this big milestone, I'm even more grateful for everyone who showed me the way and made me the man I am today."

Mayweather’s boxing card will be headlined by junior middleweight prospects Chris Pearson (14-1, 10 KOs), of Dayton, Ohio, and Justin DeLoach (16-1, 8 KOs), of Augusta, Georgia, squaring off in a 10-rounder in a fight that was initially scheduled for September but postponed because Pearson suffered a training injury.

Riverside, California, lightweight prospect Saul Rodriguez (20-0-1, 15 KOs), who recently signed with Mayweather Promotions, will take on Chile's Oscar Bravo (22-6, 10 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature. In the opener, Chicago’s Andrew Tabiti (13-0, 11 KOs) and Quantis Graves (11-0-2, 4 KOs), of Beaumont, Texas, will tangle in a 10-round cruiserweight fight.

With Mayweather ringside, you can probably count on his getting screen time on Showtime and perhaps an interview on the telecast, maybe with an update on the McGregor discussions. Hey, maybe the Showtime announcers will even sing him Happy Birthday.

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Floyd's 40th birthday than with a great night of boxing featuring three exciting and competitive battles," said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

Yeah, but what about the roller skating party?