WBC updates mandatory situation for its world titles

Each year the WBC and other sanctioning bodies clarify the mandatory status of their world titles at their annual conventions, but things in boxing are fluid. This week WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman issued an update on his organizations title situation in each weight class.

Keep in mind that just because a mandatory fight is due does not mean another fight might not trump it. As Sulaiman explained in his division-by-division rundown, “There is a provision in the rules that is often used by champions and mandatory challengers, which is the step-aside fee.”

That means if the titleholder and the mandatory challenger work out a payment that both sides are comfortable with the titleholder may take an optional defense first.

Of that situation, Sulaiman said it “provides the opportunity for a champion to make a voluntary defense before the mandatory by virtue of receiving acceptance from the mandatory, who has the right to challenge next.”

With that in mind, here is a look at where things stand as far as each WBC world title is concerned: