Broncos' Trevor Siemian still hopes first year as starter includes playoffs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Von Miller just might be the high king of comparisons.

Whether it’s food, movies, people, NBA players or superheroes, the linebacker routinely moves from one to the next in any conversation of how the person he’s talking about is like another he has seen along the way.

Which brings Miller to Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, who is not only Miller’s teammate but also one of the few quarterbacks Miller doesn’t get to try to throw on the ground on a week-to-week basis. But Miller has looked at Siemian and offered a comparison.

"Peter Parker, I did say that," Miller said with a laugh. "Peter Parker, Trev’s like that. Just a guy walking around doing his normal thing, looking all normal, and then he gets on the field and Trev is like super, like Spidey. Nothing gets to him, he’s just out there, making it happen, and then when it’s over he’s back to being Trev."

It's true that Siemian could slide into a line at a coffee shop and be the fit guy who looks kind of familiar. His teammates consistently applaud his composure, a general lack of nerves in tight situations and an unfailing desire to win.

He was a surprise to many in August, going from the guy who couldn't possibly win the Broncos' job at quarterback to the guy who won it cleanly. And because some just don’t want to accept he was the choice for the Broncos, what he has done this season -- without quality play on the offensive line or running game -- may not be fully appreciated until some time passes.

Not that he has given much thought to all of that as the Broncos prepare for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs clinging to their slim playoff hopes.

"I’ve tried to be myself the whole way through, that’s important," Siemian said this week. “That’s something I believe in, no matter what situation you’re in, to be yourself. If I was the [No.] 3 last year and I’m the [No.] 1 this year, I want to be myself, be consistent with who I am every day.

“That’s a way to earn the respect of your teammates. For me it’s pretty simple, I just want to treat my teammates with a ton of respect, be the best teammate I can be."

Other general managers in the league have privately said Siemian is “as aggressive with the ball as any quarterback" and “the most composed guy on the field when the s--- hits the fan."

“That’s just Trev," Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said. “He learned with Peyton [Manning]. And that’s the best way to learn, from the best, but he learned from Peyton, and Peyton is always pushing everybody to be their best. [Siemian] saw being prepared is big, and he’s prepared, and when he gets in situations he’s ready. Everybody in the huddle can see he’s ready."

While Siemian took one snap as a rookie in 2015 -- a kneel-down against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- his year in the school of Peyton Manning continues to manifest itself in what he does. He arrives early, he stays late, and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has consistently pointed out how much information Siemian can digest and put to use on the practice field or game day.

And last weekend against the Patriots, in what eventually became a 16-3 loss for the Broncos, Kubiak set Siemian loose in the no-huddle attack, and Siemian threw for 112 yards in one quarter on a Bill Belichick defense.

“He has been doing a good job with it when we asked him to throughout the course of the year, but I think that he is comfortable with it," Kubiak said. “He learned a lot from Peyton doing it. Is our package maybe as expanded as it has been in the past? No. But I think we can get there if he continues to progress the way that he is doing."

It’s no secret Kubiak leans on Siemian hard. In November, Kubiak said: “I don’t want Trevor to play OK or good, I want Trevor to play big for this football team."

He has continued to coach him in tough-love mode even through a recent stretch in which Siemian had averaged 300.3 yards passing per game in his past six starts.

Siemian has taken a pounding in those efforts behind an inconsistent line -- 20 sacks in the past five starts -- and likely needs to learn a little more discretion at times. But the 24-year-old has topped 3,000 yards in 12 starts, stepped in after a legend for the defending Super Bowl champion and done his part.

“It’s still all new to me, but I think I’ve gotten better," Siemian said. “I’ve had a chance to watch Peyton and Brock [Osweiler] do it, that was good for me. It’s definitely doing it every day. It was an adjustment for sure. I was so focused, if you want to say I didn’t realize it, I just kind of stuck my head down and tried to work and be in the building and try to be a good teammate each day."

And with a first-round pick behind him on the depth chart in Paxton Lynch, the quarterback discussions are likely only beginning in Denver. For his part, Siemian didn’t even want to look past Christmas night this week.

“I’ve done some good, some bad," Siemian said with a slight smile. “I know that’s probably not the answer you’re looking for, but I think I’ve gotten better, I think I’ve improved, I’m seeing things better. Hopefully I can continue to do that. But really all I care about right now is the Chiefs. I always kind of think the rest of that stuff will work itself out. And if I don’t work as hard as I possibly can, then it won’t matter anyway, so I’ll just work as hard as I possibly can. That’s probably pretty boring for an answer, but that’s where I am."