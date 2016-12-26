How a 4-0 start ended with no postseason for Broncos

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian and coach Gary Kubiak break down the mood after getting eliminated from the playoffs and Denver's struggles in recent weeks. (0:42)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the Denver Broncos look back and try to figure out how the high hopes they had for 2016 came crashing down around them on a rainy night in Arrowhead Stadium, they will likely end up at two spots on the football calendar.

First, there will be that moment in Week 4 when quarterback Trevor Siemian was tossed down on his left shoulder in Tampa and likely had played his last healthy down of the season. And there will be three minutes to go in a Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sure, the Broncos' Super Bowl defense officially and formally ended Sunday night with a dismal 33-10 loss to the Chiefs. The Chiefs scored 21 points in their first 16 plays and the Broncos simply couldn't recover.

"The way we played, we don't deserve to make the playoffs," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. "We just didn't make the key plays. We didn't improve as the season came, we stayed the same or got worse. Last year we won the tight games, this year we didn't. ... We just weren't good enough."

While the Broncos kept saying week after week things would come together, they weren't good enough to make that happen.

In addition to the shoulder injury in Tampa, Siemian later hurt his left foot and the offense was never quite the same. Running back C.J. Anderson's season-ending knee injury in late October certainly didn't help.

Siemian had to be completely healthy to overcome the Broncos deficiencies up front but, in the cruelest of ironies, he couldn't stay healthy because of those issues on the offensive line.

The Broncos were 4-0 when they left Tampa. They were 3-3 in their next six games and were 7-3 on Nov. 27 when the Chiefs came to Denver. And after Siemian had thrown a 70-yard touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler to take a 24-16 lead, the Broncos were in position to move to 8-3 with three minutes remaining in the game.

"I thought about that for a few days," Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said Sunday night. "We're 7-3 and got an eight-point lead with three minutes left in a game and that's the night they beat us."

The Broncos' defense didn't hold and the Chiefs scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to tie that game. The Broncos missed a 62-yard field goal attempt in overtime and Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos later bounced the winner off the left upright.

"We could have come out of that game with a lot of confidence," Kubiak said. "We come out of that game and we don't get it done and it's been a struggle since then. Games that you pull off and play well can propel you to great things."

Since that loss the Broncos have gone 1-3 and scored 10 or fewer points in three consecutive games. The Broncos' last two touchdown drives on offense have gone for all of 39 and 6 yards. In a matter of fact tone that said it all, Kubiak said Sunday night "we've been flat."

The Broncos' 2016 season will always live in the comparison with the 2015. The Broncos didn't win close games this time around, they didn't excel in big moments, their defense often started slowly, didn't stop the run enough and overall they never had that let's-get-it-done vibe. And their offense has often been excruciating to watch as their inability to manage the line of scrimmage prevented anything constructive from happening much of the time.

The Chiefs scored 21 points in their first 16 plays Sunday night and the first 14 would have been more than enough to close out the deal for them.

"Bottom line is we have not played very well the last four or five weeks," Kubiak said. "We're not playing well offensively. ... I take responsibility for that."

"This one's going to hurt for a long time, we're going to have to hear that s--- for a year," Broncos safety Darian Stewart said. "We have to get our minds right. We knew we just had to handle our business, and we didn't."

The Broncos had a sliver of playoff hope Sunday and they couldn't even keep that this time around. It was all so bad Kubiak told the players after the game to leave 2016 on the plane, because when they get back to work, they will already working on fixing it for 2017.

"My thought is this, I told the players, 2016 obviously a big disappointment," Kubiak said. "I told them on the plane ride home, get it all out of their system, next week is all about next year."