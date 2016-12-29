Von Miller could 'write a book' on what DeMarcus Ware has meant to career

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller took a moment Thursday to reflect on what DeMarcus Ware has meant to his career and his life in Ware’s three seasons with the Broncos.

“What has DeMarcus meant to me?" Miller asked. “I could sit here all day and write a book, the moments where DeMarcus has impacted in my life."

Ware, who was moved to injured reserve Wednesday because of a ruptured disk in his back, was originally signed to a three-year, $30 million deal in the Broncos’ defensive makeover in 2014. John Elway, the team's executive vice president of football operations and general manager, saw him as “a Hall of Fame player with a chip on his shoulder" after Ware had been released by the Dallas Cowboys.

DeMarcus Ware has had a big impact on Von Miller, on and off the field. Joe Amon/The Denver Post/Getty Images

And the Broncos also believed -- hoped, really -- Ware’s presence just might be the steadying influence Miller needed at that time. Miller had been suspended six games in 2013 for a violation of the league’s drug policy, to go with additional off-the-field issues that included the public discovery of an outstanding warrant for traffic violations from when Miller had tried to purchase a gun at a gun shop near the Broncos’ complex. Miller also had torn his ACL late in the '13 season and was facing an arduous physical rehab when Ware arrived.

At that time, Miller looked like a gifted player still trying to find his way off the field who was now facing knee surgery as well.

“I’ve been in the league six years, and three of those have been with DeMarcus,’" Miller said. “And if you look at my years with DeMarcus and look at the type of player I was and the type of person that I am now during DeMarcus' tenure is totally different than I was. If you know about Denver and the Denver Broncos, you know exactly what type of impact he’s had on my life, my career."

Miller has since been a Super Bowl MVP, following a memorable playoff run last season, and is in the conversation for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He has consistently credited Ware for showing the way in terms of preparation, learning the game and simply handling fame.

“Von still watches how DeMarcus handles himself every day," Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said.

“I think he’s been great for Von, he’s been great for our football team," defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said. “He’s a Hall of Fame player, just like Ricky Jackson, Bruce Smith and Reggie White."

Kubiak said Ware is slated to have surgery Friday to repair the disk. Ware, who took a pay cut this past offseason to remain with the team, will miss six games this season, including Sunday's regular-season finale against the Oakland Raiders -- five of those games with a fractured forearm -- after missing five games last season with back troubles.

His four sacks this season are a career low. But Kubiak and Phillips said they wanted Ware back in ’17 if it worked out.

And Miller is certainly on board with that sentiment.

“I think he still wants to come back, still has that fire," Miller said. “... He’s a champion, he’s a leader. ... I would like to see him come back."